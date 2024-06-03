Back

Xie Shao Guang, 62, is now on Instagram

He put up his first post on Jun. 2.

Matthias Ang | June 03, 2024, 07:03 PM

Former actor Xie Shao Guang is now on Instagram.

He put up his first post on Jun. 2, showing himself with a dog and Ivy Low, the head of The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which manages the company's celebs.

Xie wrote in Chinese, "Despite not meeting my friend for a long time, it feels like yesterday."

Many local celebrities such as Ayden Sng, Desmond Tan, Cynthia Koh, Xiang Yun, Richard Low, Priscelia Chan, Zhang Zetong and Lin Meijiao took to greeting him in the comments sections of the post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 谢韶光 (@xie_shao_guang)

Last appeared in public in September 2023

Xie's last public appearance was in September 2023, at a Mid-Autumn Festival gathering with his former colleagues.

According to actress Chen Xiu Huan's Instagram post, it was an annual gathering.

About 70 people who used to work at Singapore Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), which was later known as Television Corporation of Singapore (TCS), attended the gathering at a local restaurant on Sep. 23, 2023.

SBC and TCS were precursors of Mediacorp.

Even though Xie has avoided the limelight for years, local audiences fondly remember him as a consummate thespian who starred in highly memorable roles, such as "The Legend of Ji-Gong".

His rare public appearances have attracted interest each time, as people are still holding out hope that he would make a return to the small screen in the future.

Top photos via Xie Shao Guang/Instagram

