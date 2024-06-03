Woman, 59, arrested & referred to IMH for allegedly carrying scissors with her in Choa Chu Kang

A 59-year-old woman was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon after she was allegedly seen carrying a pair of scissors in her bag near Block 252 Choa Chu Kang Ave 2 at around 10:20am on Jun. 2.

The police has seized the scissors as a case exhibit, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.

The woman was referred to the Insitute of Mental Health under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

She is also assisting with investigations into voluntarily causing hurt and dishonest misappropriation of property.

The police added that no injuries were reported, and police investigations are ongoing.

Woman 'screamed multiple times' when questioned by police

According to the source that tipped Shin Min Daily News off, the woman screamed multiple times when questioned by the police near Keat Hong Shopping Centre before she was arrested.

In a video provided by the source, the woman, who was wearing a white shirt, patterned pants, and a mask, could be heard murmuring to herself while seated on the ground, restrained by four police officers.

Allegedly quarrelled with drinks stall staff before her arrest

The female owner of a drinks stall at the coffee shop nearby told Shin Min that the woman came by to buy coffee at around 10am that day.

However, the woman suddenly began cursing at the stall's female employee, asking the employee what she could achieve with all her hard work.

"The woman then asked my employee to become a sex worker and said she could earn S$5,000 per month. My employee cursed back at the woman, but I know the woman had mental issues, so I told my employee not to engage with her further," recounted the owner.

Shin Min reported that it understands that the woman subsequently went to another shop and allegedly elbowed an employee there before she supposedly stole feminine products from a third grocery store.

Scissors allegedly used to cut bread for bird-feeding

A patron at the coffee shop, who declined to be named told, the Chinese daily that the woman probably used the scissors she was carrying to cut bread before feeding it to the birds, as bird-feeding was one of her hobbies.

Besides feeding birds, the owner of the drinks stall said the woman also liked to feed cats and had once tried to feed an animal near her stall.

"At that time, she said I was insane and asked what I had to do with [her feeding animals]. I told her I own this place, asked her to leave, and told her not to come back ever again," the owner recounted.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News