Women in kimono spotted handing out sakura-scented fragrance cards at wet markets across S’pore

Sakura season may be over in Korea and Japan, but Breeze has brought the spirit of blossoming flowers over to sunny Singapore.

From now to Jun. 26, two Breeze promoters in pretty kimono costumes will be delighting shoppers in selected wet markets from 7:30am to 11:30am daily.

They will be giving out Sakura fragrance cards that are lightly scented with the fresh, floral fragrance of Breeze’s 2-in-1 Silky Sakura liquid detergent so you can bask in the fragrance anywhere you go.

I mean, even with the sun shining on them, these ladies still managed to look light and breeze-y.

Hah. Saw what I did there?

Each fragrance card also comes with a voucher that gives you S$0.50 off when you purchase participating Breeze Liquid Detergent products at supermarkets.

The vouchers are valid till Dec. 31, 2024.

2-in-1 Silky Sakura Liquid Detergent

With a long-lasting fragrance infused with natural essential oil, the new Breeze 2-in-1 Silky Sakura Liquid Detergent will leave your clothing with a not-so-subtle scent.

Did I mention that it also has deep cleaning and softening properties? It has.

The detergent is suitable for indoor drying, so you can leave damp clothing in your washing machine for hours and not worry about having to deal with foul odours.

The detergents are now available for purchase in major hypermarkets and supermarkets around Singapore.

If you’re intending to shop these products online, here’s another piece of good news for you.

You can enjoy S$2 off with every S$25 spent on participating Breeze products when you shop at Shopee or Lazada.

Contest Giveaway

From Jun. 1 to 31, Breeze will be having a contest giveaway where three lucky winners will receive one year’s worth of Breeze 2-in-1 Fragrance Liquid Detergents.

All you need to do is fill up a simple form here.

No frills.

Winners will be picked at random and informed by Aug. 14 should they win.

This sponsored article by Breeze made this writer want to buy their Silky Sakura Liquid Detergent.

Top images via Breeze