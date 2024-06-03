Car crash in M'sia kills soldier, 43, & wife pregnant with twins

A car crash in Kelantan, Malaysia, on Sunday (Jun. 2) claimed the lives of a soldier and his wife, who was pregnant with twins.

Ridwan Effendy Yusof, 43, and his wife Suhana Khairuddin, 37, had been travelling from Ipoh to Gua Musang in Kelantan when the accident happened, Malaysia media reported.

Their two children, aged nine and 15, were also in the car, but survived the crash.

They were taken to Gua Musang hospital for treatment.

Lost control, crashed into roadside drain

Gua Musang District police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the accident occurred at about 9:35am on Jun. 2, The Star reported.

Ridwan, the driver, was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, which veered off to the left side of the road.

It crashed into a roadside drainage wall, and the impact threw Ridwan and his wife out of the vehicle.

They died at the scene.

She was six months pregnant with twins: Sister

Suhana's elder sister said her late younger sister was six months pregnant at the time of the accident, Oriental Daily reported.

Suhana had just completed a surgery to transfer amniotic fluid to the twin babies in her womb at a hospital in Ipoh.

She was expected to give birth in September.

The couple's funeral was held on Jun. 3, with some 300 family members and friends in attendance, New Straits Times reported.

They were buried in the same grave.

