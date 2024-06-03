S'porean delivery rider, 32, skinny-dips at River Valley condo pool after delivery, gets jail

After making a delivery at a condo near River Valley Road, Ong Qing Feng, a 32-year-old man, decided to go for a swim in the condo's pool.

He stripped naked, skinny-dipped for less than a minute, and then came out and got dressed.

A resident saw the whole process, and Ong was eventually arrested.

This was not his first time.

What happened

On Sep. 14, at about 10:00am, Ong entered to deliver food.

Once done with the delivery, Ong went to the swimming pool to use the poolside toilet.

After using the toilet, he passed by the pool and decided to take a swim.

He then stripped down completely naked, including taking off his undergarments, before jumping into the pool.

Ong was in the pool for less than a minute before getting back out and dressed at one of the poolside chairs.

He was spotted by a resident getting into the pool, who then alerted the condominium security personnel.

Claimed he was a resident and got away

When a security officer tried to apprehend Ong, Ong claimed he was the condominium's resident.

The security officer then went to the office to verify Ong's claim, only to find that he was lying.

By the time the security officer found this out, however, Ong had escaped and could not be found.

Came back within two hours

Ong decided to take up a second food delivery to the condominium at 11:40am on the same day.

The condominium manager managed to recognise Ong from the closed-circuit television footage of him earlier in the day.

He then detained Ong and called for the police.

Ong was eventually charged and pleaded guilty to appearing nude in a private place exposed to public view, in contravention of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Another charge of criminal trespass was taken into consideration.

He was handed a two-month jail sentence on May 29, 2024.

Not his first time doing this

Back on Sep. 13, 2019, when he was a graphic designer, Ong had snuck into another River Valley condominium by tailgating a resident there, according to a report by Today.

He then proceeded to the swimming pool, where he stripped fully naked in full view of nearby residents and sunbathed.

Today reported that Ong said that he did that because he wanted to “elicit a reaction from residents who saw his naked buttocks”.

Top photo from Nestia.