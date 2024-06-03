Back

S'porean delivery rider, 32, skinny-dips at River Valley condo pool after delivery, gets jail

He did something similar five years ago.

Tharun Suresh | June 03, 2024, 12:47 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappAfter making a delivery at a condo near River Valley Road, Ong Qing Feng, a 32-year-old man, decided to go for a swim in the condo's pool.

He stripped naked, skinny-dipped for less than a minute, and then came out and got dressed.

A resident saw the whole process, and Ong was eventually arrested.

This was not his first time.

What happened

On Sep. 14, at about 10:00am, Ong entered to deliver food.

Once done with the delivery, Ong went to the swimming pool to use the poolside toilet.

After using the toilet, he passed by the pool and decided to take a swim.

He then stripped down completely naked, including taking off his undergarments, before jumping into the pool.

Ong was in the pool for less than a minute before getting back out and dressed at one of the poolside chairs.

He was spotted by a resident getting into the pool, who then alerted the condominium security personnel.

Claimed he was a resident and got away

When a security officer tried to apprehend Ong, Ong claimed he was the condominium's resident.

The security officer then went to the office to verify Ong's claim, only to find that he was lying.

By the time the security officer found this out, however, Ong had escaped and could not be found.

Came back within two hours

Ong decided to take up a second food delivery to the condominium at 11:40am on the same day.

The condominium manager managed to recognise Ong from the closed-circuit television footage of him earlier in the day.

He then detained Ong and called for the police.

Ong was eventually charged and pleaded guilty to appearing nude in a private place exposed to public view, in contravention of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Another charge of criminal trespass was taken into consideration.

He was handed a two-month jail sentence on May 29, 2024.

Not his first time doing this

Back on Sep. 13, 2019, when he was a graphic designer, Ong had snuck into another River Valley condominium by tailgating a resident there, according to a report by Today

He then proceeded to the swimming pool, where he stripped fully naked in full view of nearby residents and sunbathed.

Today reported that Ong said that he did that because he wanted to “elicit a reaction from residents who saw his naked buttocks”.

Top photo from Nestia

Elderly man on S'pore bus presses bell before wrong stop, bus driver scolds him 'old naughty boy'

He pushed the driver's buttons.

June 03, 2024, 11:39 AM

Thom Yorke to perform solo in S'pore on Nov. 5, 2024

He will perform songs from his vast repertoire.

June 03, 2024, 10:38 AM

Van stuck in vertical position beside tree along ECP, male driver, 50, taken to hospital

The driver was conveyed conscious to hospital.

June 03, 2024, 02:29 AM

PM Wong meets presidents of Ukraine, Timor-Leste & the Philippines, Indonesia's president-elect, US & China defence ministers

All on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 09:13 PM

President Zelensky meets President Tharman, PM Wong, Ukraine & S'pore sign Air Services Agreement

Zelensky is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 08:02 PM

Ng Eng Hen lauds Zelensky's leadership, reminds SLD that China will not have 'Glasnost moment'

Ng said the best compromise available on the Taiwan issue appeared to be a status quo of "no independence and no forced reunification".

June 02, 2024, 07:12 PM

Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S'pore on Jan. 11 & 12, 2025

They will be performing at the National Stadium.

June 02, 2024, 06:29 PM

M'sia Chinese media group looking at reducing its staff by 44%, replacing them with AI

The media group experienced its largest net loss for FY2023/24 since 1998.

June 02, 2024, 05:38 PM

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight called off due to medical issue

Oh man.

June 02, 2024, 04:39 PM

Crowd gathers at Bugis+ to see K-pop girl group Kiss of Life

Talk that shhh.

June 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.