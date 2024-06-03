Back

Elderly man on S'pore bus presses bell before wrong stop, bus driver scolds him 'old naughty boy'

He pushed the driver's buttons.

Julia Yee | June 03, 2024, 11:39 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An elderly man on board an SMRT bus mistakenly pressed the bell before the wrong stop, which irritated the bus driver.

The passenger, who looked to be in his 70s, was dubbed an "old naughty boy" by the bus captain.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a witness said the incident took place on May 26 at about 6am.

Pushing buttons

The double-decker bus service 180 was travelling along Bukit Batok Road when the bell for alighting chimed.

"An uncle who looked to be in his 70s rang the bell and prepared to get off the bus," the witness said.

Realising that it wasn't his stop, the man then hurried to inform the driver and apologised.

"Unexpectedly, the driver got very angry and loudly scolded the passenger, saying that he should not press the bell if he didn't want to get off the bus," the witness claimed.

The elderly passenger explained that he was not able to see clearly as it was still dark in the early hours of the morning.

"Old naughty boy"

Instead of accepting the apology, the driver went on to reprimand the elderly man.

He said he should wear glasses if he had problems with his eyesight and not press the bell randomly.

He also called the elderly man an "old naughty boy" in Mandarin.

The bus driver did not finish ranting even after the man alighted.

"He kept mumbling to himself that the uncle was a naughty boy playing with the bus bell," the witness said.

Action taken against driver

The bus captain has since been taken to task.

SMRT informed Shin Min:

"We regularly remind our bus captains to be respectful and polite when interacting with passengers. Following an investigation, it was found that this bus captain failed to meet the professional standards we expect. We have taken disciplinary action against him."

Top images via Shin Min Daily News and Unsplash

Man suspected of killing S'porean woman in Spain is beneficiary of her S$500,000 CPF savings

More details revealed.

June 03, 2024, 04:01 PM

A murder of crows disturb barn owl trying to sleep on Bishan HDB block ledge

Not a good day's rest.

June 03, 2024, 03:44 PM

Individuals, allegedly sex workers, seen returning to Orchard Towers street level to solicit business

Their presence had reportedly affected the residents and businesses in the building.

June 03, 2024, 03:26 PM

Male teen, 16, arrested after evading police roadblock while riding e-bike without helmet, running away on foot

Investigations revealed that he possessed duty-unpaid contraband cigarettes at the time.

June 03, 2024, 02:37 PM

Older berths & yards at Keppel Terminal reactivated to help deal with 'significant increase' of vessel arrivals

Container vessels are waiting for a longer period of time for their berths.

June 03, 2024, 02:27 PM

S'porean delivery rider, 32, skinny-dips at River Valley condo pool after delivery, gets jail

He did something similar five years ago.

June 03, 2024, 12:47 PM

Thom Yorke to perform solo in S'pore on Nov. 5, 2024

He will perform songs from his vast repertoire.

June 03, 2024, 10:38 AM

Van stuck in vertical position beside tree along ECP, male driver, 50, taken to hospital

The driver was conveyed conscious to hospital.

June 03, 2024, 02:29 AM

PM Wong meets presidents of Ukraine, Timor-Leste & the Philippines, Indonesia's president-elect, US & China defence ministers

All on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 09:13 PM

President Zelensky meets President Tharman, PM Wong, Ukraine & S'pore sign Air Services Agreement

Zelensky is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 08:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.