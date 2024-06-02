Back

President Zelensky meets President Tharman, PM Wong, Ukraine & S'pore sign Air Services Agreement

Zelensky is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Sulaiman Daud | June 02, 2024, 08:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is in Singapore, having attended the Shangri-La Dialogue where he gave a speech about the invasion by Russia, and the role that diplomacy plays during wartime.

While here, Zelensky met with Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and presided over the signing of the Air Services Agreement between Ukraine and Singapore at the Istana.

Meeting President Tharman

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Tharman and Zelensky reaffirmed the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Ukraine.

"Both presidents had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and international developments and agreed on the importance of adherence to international law and the principles of the UN Charter in resolving conflicts."

Photo via MCI.

Meeting PM Wong

During Zelensky's meeting with PM Wong, both leaders discussed key global developments and agreed that the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected.

They also discussed potential sectors that Ukraine and Singapore could deepen cooperation on the bilateral front, such as in trade and economic relations.

Photo via MCI

Air Services Agreement

Zelensky and PM Wong also witnessed the signing of the Ukraine-Singapore Air Services Agreement (ASA), which helps boost air connectivity between Ukraine and Singapore.

According to a press release from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, the agreement was signed by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko.

Photo via MCI

The agreement replaces a previous one from 2011. According to CAAS:

"The ASA allows airlines of both sides to operate unlimited frequencies of passenger and cargo services utilising third and fourth freedom traffic rights between Singapore and any point in Ukraine, with no restrictions on capacity, routing, and aircraft type.

The agreement also provides a more conducive regulatory and business framework for airlines to operate air services between the two countries."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Zelensky also shared that he met with representatives of "leading investment companies" in Singapore.

"Even in the midst of war, the Ukrainian economy is finding ways to develop and grow, adapting to new circumstances. I am grateful to those Singaporean businessmen who continue to work in Ukraine and maintain employment."

Among the people he met with was Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek Holdings.

Related stories:

Top image via MCI.

S'porean delivery rider, 32, skinny-dips at River Valley condo pool after delivery, gets jail

He did something similar five years ago.

June 03, 2024, 12:47 PM

Elderly man on S'pore bus presses bell before wrong stop, bus driver scolds him 'old naughty boy'

He pushed the driver's buttons.

June 03, 2024, 11:39 AM

Thom Yorke to perform solo in S'pore on Nov. 5, 2024

He will perform songs from his vast repertoire.

June 03, 2024, 10:38 AM

Van stuck in vertical position beside tree along ECP, male driver, 50, taken to hospital

The driver was conveyed conscious to hospital.

June 03, 2024, 02:29 AM

PM Wong meets presidents of Ukraine, Timor-Leste & the Philippines, Indonesia's president-elect, US & China defence ministers

All on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

June 02, 2024, 09:13 PM

Ng Eng Hen lauds Zelensky's leadership, reminds SLD that China will not have 'Glasnost moment'

Ng said the best compromise available on the Taiwan issue appeared to be a status quo of "no independence and no forced reunification".

June 02, 2024, 07:12 PM

Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S'pore on Jan. 11 & 12, 2025

They will be performing at the National Stadium.

June 02, 2024, 06:29 PM

M'sia Chinese media group looking at reducing its staff by 44%, replacing them with AI

The media group experienced its largest net loss for FY2023/24 since 1998.

June 02, 2024, 05:38 PM

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight called off due to medical issue

Oh man.

June 02, 2024, 04:39 PM

Crowd gathers at Bugis+ to see K-pop girl group Kiss of Life

Talk that shhh.

June 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.