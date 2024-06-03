Back

Thom Yorke to perform solo in S'pore on Nov. 5, 2024

He will perform songs from his vast repertoire.

Belmont Lay | June 03, 2024, 10:38 AM

Thom Yorke will be performing a solo show in Singapore on Nov. 5, 2024 at 8pm at The Star Theatre.

Tickets go for S$98, S$148, S$198, and S$248, and a S$4 booking fee applies.

The seated tickets will go on general sale via Ticketmaster from Thursday, Jun. 6, at 10am.

The fan club pre-sale date starts a day earlier on Wednesday, Jun. 5, 10am.

Yorke will be performing solo live in Singapore for the first time.

The tour, "Solo: Playing songs from across his career", will see the English musician perform songs from his vast repertoire.

On X, he wrote: "In the autumn in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Japan I will be alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past."

Background

Yorke confirmed he will tour New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Japan between October and November, via W.A.S.T.E. HQ, an official website for Radiohead and Radiohead-related news.

The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is most well known as the frontman of Grammy Award-winning British alternative band Radiohead.

They released their debut album "Pablo Honey" in 1993, which included the worldwide hit "Creep".

The follow-up albums "The Bends" and "OK Computer" propelled them to even greater popularity.

Later albums like "Kid A" and "Amnesiac" incorporated the band’s electronic and jazz influences.

Radiohead then self-released "In Rainbows" and "The King of Limbs".

In 2016, they released "A Moon Shaped Pool", which reached number one in the UK.

His solo albums, "The Eraser", "Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes" and "Anima", as well as other projects, such as Atoms for Peace, and the band he formed with Radiohead

bandmate Jonny Greenwood, The Smile, have been met with critical acclaim.

He also composed and co-produced the soundtrack for the film "Suspiria".

He released "Confidenza", a new original score for the film of the same in May 2024.

Top photo via Thom Yorke YouTube

