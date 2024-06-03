Back

Van stuck in vertical position beside tree along ECP, male driver, 50, taken to hospital

The driver was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Belmont Lay | June 03, 2024, 02:29 AM

A van ended up beside a tree along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday, Jun. 1.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 7:50pm.

A 50-year-old male van driver was taken conscious to the hospital, they said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A photo posted online showed the van in a vertical position propped against a tree, with its bonnet facing down.

The vehicle is believed to have skidded along the ECP towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, police said.

Police are investigating.

Top photo via Singapore roads accident.com Facebook

