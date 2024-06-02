Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S'pore on Jan. 11 & 12, 2025

Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be holding a two-day concert at the Singapore National Stadium on Jan. 11 and 12, 2025.

Formed in 1997, the band consists of five members, namely Monster, Ashin, Stone, Masa and Guan You.

The band last performed in Singapore on Jan. 13, 2024.

More details on ticketing will presumably be released closer to the date.

Details

Date: Jan. 11 and 12, 2025

Venue: National Stadium

Top photo via Mayday's Instagram