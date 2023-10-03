Taiwanese band Mayday performing in S'pore on Jan. 13, 2024

Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be having a concert in Singapore on Jan. 13, 2024.

There is only one show on Saturday, 7:30pm, at the National Stadium. For now.

The band consists of five members, namely Monster, Ashin, Stone, Masa and Guan You.

Presales and general sale in October

Maybank credit and debit cardmembers can buy tickets during presale from Oct. 17, 10am, to Oct. 18, 9am via Ticketmaster.

There will also be a Singtel presale on Oct. 18, from 10am to 11:59pm.

To take part in the Singtel presale, you will have to get a promo code at www.singtel.com/mayday2024 from Oct. 11, 12pm onwards.

General sale will start from Oct. 19, 10am.

Ticket prices are not out yet.

