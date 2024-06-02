Cinnabon opening 3rd outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

Good news, pastry-lovers.
American bakery chain Cinnabon has opened its third outlet in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport.
Like the outlet at ION Orchard, the new store is a takeaway kiosk.
The new store is located at Basement 2 of Jewel.
Halal-certified at selected outlets
In addition, Cinnabon is now officially halal-certified for its Raffles City flagship store and ION Orchard kiosk.
In a post on Jun. 1, Cinnabon called the certification a "significant milestone" in spreading the reach of its cinnamon rolls and thanked the Muslim community for their support.
Sweet.
Cinnabon Singapore outlets
Raffles City
Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-60 Raffles City, Singapore 179103
Opening Hours: 10am to 8pm (or while rolls last), daily
ION Orchard
Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-61 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801
Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (or while rolls last), daily
Jewel Changi Airport
Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-266 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666
Opening hours: 10 am to 9pm (or while rolls last), daily
Top left image by Russell Ang, right image from Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.