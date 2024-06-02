Cinnabon opening 3rd outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

Good news, pastry-lovers.

American bakery chain Cinnabon has opened its third outlet in Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport.

Like the outlet at ION Orchard, the new store is a takeaway kiosk.

The new store is located at Basement 2 of Jewel.

Halal-certified at selected outlets

In addition, Cinnabon is now officially halal-certified for its Raffles City flagship store and ION Orchard kiosk.

In a post on Jun. 1, Cinnabon called the certification a "significant milestone" in spreading the reach of its cinnamon rolls and thanked the Muslim community for their support.

Sweet.

Cinnabon Singapore outlets

Raffles City

Address: 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-60 Raffles City, Singapore 179103

Opening Hours: 10am to 8pm (or while rolls last), daily

ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, #B4-61 ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (or while rolls last), daily

Jewel Changi Airport

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, #B2-266 Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 10 am to 9pm (or while rolls last), daily

Top left image by Russell Ang, right image from Unsplash