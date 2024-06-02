I took a Mercedes-Benz E-Class for a test drive. I now understand why people own one.

There are a number of reasons why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is perennially seen on Singapore's roads.

Firstly, good things rarely come to an end.

Secondly, it is used by a wide range of people, from business executives who continue to grasp what the brand symbolises and upholds, to drivers who just want a reliable ride for everyday commuting because of their faith in German precision engineering.

Thirdly, the classy business saloon has remained timeless given how it has been modernised over the years to keep up with the digital age and the most sophisticated of motorists.

And it appears that the brand’s dedication to consistency, is, well, consistent.

It now comes with 10 years of free road tax and engine lubrication service, the Cycle & Carriage 10-year engine warranty, as well as other perks.

6th iteration so far

The latest E-Class is only the sixth generation of a car that first went public in 1993.

That was the year the "E-Class" name was introduced.

In the last two decades, there has been a new iteration once every seven years — in 2009, 2016 and 2023 — since the third generation was rolled out in 2002.

Test driving the new E 200 Exclusive

The only way to get a sense of how Mercedes-Benz is keeping up with aesthetic redesigns and technological innovations, I took a test drive to get a first-hand feel of things.

This was the only way to get a grip of what this car entails when it is put to work on the road.

Here's what I found having tried out the E 200 Exclusive.

1. Screens galore

The driver's cockpit felt like a spacecraft.

In case my photo did not do the car justice, here’s a better photo.

Nothing screams "technology" like a 12.3-inch panel that displays the driving information.

This is beside a very generous 14.4-inch touchscreen that handles all the infotainment duties.

And to top it off, a new 12.3-inch screen that gives the front passenger something to watch or play with while on the road.

Information overload?

Not really, as Mercedes-Benz calls this set-up a “MBUX Superscreen”, which is exactly as it is marketed, complemented by the open pore wood used in the centre console together with the leather-covered dashboard.

And it is not just a matter of futuristic aesthetics because the software is doing all the heavy lifting owing to the fact that the E-Class is hooked up to 5G connectivity.

This makes third-party apps, such as Spotify or Apple Music, work natively without friction.

Getting a hang of any new system usually takes some time, but with a new tile-based design, getting used to the interface in the E-Class was as easy as using a phone.

Which is not that far off a comparison because a selfie camera on the dashboard even allows for wefies.

2. Customised to fit the driver

Comparing the E-Class to a smartphone is not just due to the internet connectivity or the fact that what you see on the screens are run by a new, very powerful central onboard computer.

The Mercedes-Benz promise is that everything can be optimised and adjusted to suit you personally because the car remembers your preferences.

With the many leaps made in technology over the years, it is possible these days for individual comfort to be perfectly tailored.

The E-Class is able to save your driver-specific entertainment and comfort preferences, from the temperature to the seat massage function.

The desired seat height, for example, can be adjusted and achieved with a touch of an on-screen button.

Drivers can also use templates for standard routines and also have the option of creating routines themselves.

And there is little worry of things becoming obsolete if you keep your car for the next 10 years.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the electronic architecture is now more software-driven and less hardware-driven.

This forms the basis for more individual remote software updating of the interior systems in the future.

As it is, you can talk to your E-Class to give it instructions.

I was able to get it to show me the best route to my destination by saying, "Hey Mercedes, take me to the Mercedes-Benz Center on Alexandra Road."

3. Classic with modern updates

Gadgetry and all the whole technology shebang aside, the E-Class is an example of Mercedes-Benz sticking to tradition, while looking dapper for the here and now.

In other words, all the hardware stuff that the brand is known for this past century, Mercedes-Benz still does it.

Take the upright three-pointed star on the bonnet, the classic radiator shell with three horizontal twin louvres, as well as the chrome trim elements that give the vehicle a noble appearance.

From the outside, the E-Class exudes heft giving it a road presence reserved for muscle cars.

For the record, it is bigger than its predecessor.

But with its roof tapered down to the car’s tail, it still tries to maintain a streamlined shape for fuel efficiency.

Once inside, there is ample legroom with improved elbow and shoulder room for front and rear occupants and all sorts of attention to detail.

The steering wheel, which appeared as ergonomically designed as the seats, was as effortless to hold as it was fascinating to watch spin around while making turns and taking corners.

The handling was effortless and the driving was smooth and quiet — a nod to the chassis and gearbox, as well as the heavy duty and capable turbo engine that packs a 204 horsepower punch.

As the setting felt almost sporty, it made the tendency to go fast always present because you can barely feel the change in environment.

This is a testament to how quiet the ride was when inside, until you notice the speedometer and the blur on the outside.

