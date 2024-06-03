Back

Male teen, 16, arrested after evading police roadblock while riding e-bike without helmet, running away on foot

Investigations revealed that he possessed duty-unpaid contraband cigarettes at the time.

Belmont Lay | June 03, 2024, 02:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested a 16-year-old male teenager for his suspected involvement in a case of evasion of roadblock.

On May 25, at about 2:55am, Traffic Police (TP) officers conducted a roadblock along Guillemard Road and directed the rider of a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) to stop for checks as he was not wearing a helmet.

The rider allegedly failed to stop and sped off.

While doing so, he knocked down a police road barrier, fell off his e-bike, and continued to flee on foot.

After a brief chase, the officers detained and subsequently arrested him.

Investigations revealed that the rider possessed duty-unpaid contraband cigarettes at the time.

The PAB, believed to be illegally modified, was seized by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Investigations are ongoing.

Penalties

The offence of evasion of a roadblock under the Police Force Act 2004 carries a fine up to S$10,000, or a jail term of up to seven years, or both.

The offence of altering a power-assisted bicycle to be non-compliant under the Road Traffic Act 1961 carries a fine of up to S$20,000, or a jail term of up to 24 months, or both for first-time individual offenders.

For repeat individual offenders, the penalty is a fine of up to S$40,000 or imprisonment up to 48 months, or both.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes carries a fine of up to 40 times the amount of duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded and/ or a jail term of up to six years under the Customs Act 1960 and the GST Act 1993.

The police said they conduct roadblocks to deter and detect crimes.

Members of the public are advised to cooperate and comply with police officers’ instructions at roadblocks.

Road users who evade roadblocks endanger the lives of police officers and other road users.

The police take a serious view of persons who evade roadblocks and perpetrators will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force Facebook

Woman, 59, arrested & referred to IMH for allegedly carrying scissors with her in Choa Chu Kang

No injuries were reported, said the Singapore Police Force.

June 03, 2024, 06:12 PM

Women in kimono spotted handing out sakura-scented fragrance cards at wet markets across S’pore

Am I in Japan?

June 03, 2024, 05:59 PM

Car crash in M'sia kills soldier, 43, & wife pregnant with twins

She was expected to give birth in September.

June 03, 2024, 05:18 PM

Hong Kong court finds 14 pro-democracy activists guilty of subversion

They are expected to be sentenced at a later date.

June 03, 2024, 05:17 PM

Claudia Sheinbaum, 61, set to become Mexico's 1st female president

Unofficial results show Sheinbaum winning by a landslide.

June 03, 2024, 05:10 PM

Chick-fil-A pop-up at Esplanade sells out 600 slots in 90 minutes

All slots are Chick-filled-A.

June 03, 2024, 05:07 PM

MOH slams 'false claims' about Covid-19 vaccines, rejects call to suspend jabs

MOH said the vaccines' protection outweighs its side effects.

June 03, 2024, 05:02 PM

Man suspected of killing S'porean woman in Spain is beneficiary of her S$500,000 CPF savings

More details revealed.

June 03, 2024, 04:01 PM

A murder of crows disturb barn owl trying to sleep on Bishan HDB block ledge

Not a good day's rest.

June 03, 2024, 03:44 PM

Individuals, allegedly sex workers, seen returning to Orchard Towers street level to solicit business

Their presence had reportedly affected the residents and businesses in the building.

June 03, 2024, 03:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.