Chick-fil-A pop-up at Esplanade sells out 600 slots in 90 minutes

All slots are Chick-filled-A.

Julia Yee | June 03, 2024, 05:07 PM

Not long ago, Chick-fil-A announced that it'll be hosting a pop-up event at the Esplanade from Jun. 26 to 28.

Pre-registration — required to secure a place at the event — opened on Jun. 3 at noon.

It only took about 90 minutes for all vacancies to be snapped up.

Very popular

All 600 tickets available were gone by 1:27pm that day, reported The Straits Times.

Chick-fil-A posted an update on its Instagram page, thanking chicken fans for their "overwhelming support".

The company said it's looking into the possibility of releasing additional tickets.

What's in store

From tasting an original 60-year-old chicken sandwich recipe to waffle-cut potato fries, ticket holders are in for a treat.

They'll also be able to participate in "fun activities" and shop for Chick-fil-A merchandise.

While the pop-up experience is free, Chick-fil-A told Mothership that each ticket reservation costs S$10.

The proceeds will go to Community Chest, with Chick-fil-A matching donations dollar for dollar.

Top images via Chick-fil-A's Instagram

