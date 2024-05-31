Chick-fil-A pop-up store at Esplanade from Jun. 26-28, pre-registration only

Rejoice, fried chicken fans.

American fast food chain Chick-fil-A will be holding a pop-up event at the Esplanade from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, according to a press release.

The pop-up will be open to the public from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm on all three days.

Pre-registration will open on Jun. 3 and is required to secure a place at the pop-up.

Participants can look forward to tasting Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich, a recipe developed 60 years ago by its founder, S. Truett Cathy.

The sandwich consists of a boneless breast of seasoned chicken with no added fillers, pressure-cooked in fully refined peanut oil, and served on a toasted, buttery bun with two dill pickle chips.

The sandwich will also come with waffle potato fries, which are made with waffle-cut potatoes that are crispy outside and tender inside, and a drink of either Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Zero, or bottled water.

Ticket reservation will cost S$10 but meal will be free

In response to Mothership's queries, Chick-fil-A said it is not charging guests for the "pop-up experience".

However, every ticket reservation will cost S$10, and the proceeds will go to Community Chest.

In addition, Chick-fil-A will match donations dollar for dollar.

Address:

The Esplanade Mall

8 Raffles Avenue, #01-13C, Singapore 039802

Event time:

Jun. 26 to 28, 2024

11am to 2pm, 3pm to 7pm.

Top left photo via Mike Munz/Google Maps, right photo from Chick-fil-A