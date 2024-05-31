Back

MRT & some bus services to be extended on eve of Hari Raya Haji, Jun. 16

Can stay out later.

Matthias Ang | May 31, 2024, 05:38 PM

Services for trains and some buses will be extended on Jun. 16, the eve of Hari Raya Haji.

According to a press release by SMRT, services for the North-South Line, East-West Line, Circle Line and the Thomson-East Coast Line will be extended, along with certain bus services from Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub and Bukit Panjang bus interchanges.

Train services on the Downtown Line and the North East Line will also be extended by about half an hour, along with 22 bus services, SBS Transit said in another press release.

Some MRT lines to be extended into early hours of Jun. 17

From City Hall, the last trains bound for Marina South Pier and Jurong East on the North-South line, and Tuas Link and Pasir Ris on the East-West line, will depart at 12:30am on Jun. 17.

As for the Thomson-East Coast Line, the last train from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay will depart at 12:12am while the last train from Gardens by the Bay to Woodlands North will depart at 12:29am.

Meanwhile, the last train from Dhoby Ghaut to HarbourFront on the Circle Line will depart at 11:55pm while the last train from HarbourFront to Dhoby Ghaut will depart at 11:30pm.

There will be no extension for the Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

For the Downtown Line, the last train towards Expo will depart Bukit Panjang Station at 12:03am, while the last train towards Bukit Panjang will leave Expo Station at 12:04am.

For the North East Line, the last train headed towards Punggol will depart HarbourFront Station at 12:30am, while the last train towards HarbourFront will leave Punggol Station at 12:02am.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT system will also run until after the last North East Line train arrives at their respective Town Centre Stations.

Last departure of selected bus services is after 1am

For selected bus services, the last departure of services 300, 301, 302, 307, 983A from Choa Chu Kang interchange are 1:40am on Jun. 17.

The last departure of services 901, 911, 912A, 912B, 913 from Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub will be at 1:25am.

The last departure of services 920, 922, 973A from Bukit Panjang interchange will also be at 1:25am.

For more information, the public can contact the SMRT Customer Hotline at 1800-336-8900 from 7:30am to 8:00pm daily, or visit SMRT's website.

Source: Image via SMRT

As for the 22 bus services under SBS Transit, here are their respective last bus timings.

Source: Image via SBS Transit

Top photo by Jiachen Lin via Unsplash

