BT21 pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise & rewards to open at Kinex, United Square & Velocity@Novena Square in June

Here’s some good news for fans of BTS and Play Line Friends’ BT21.

From Jun. 1 to Jul. 7, you can score BT21 merchandise and other exclusive rewards when you shop and dine at Velocity@Novena Square, KINEX and United Square.

These rewards include a BT21-themed tumbler, A4 pouch, and workshop passes to a summer studio to customise your own t-shirts with special edition wappens and even your own initials.

For the uninitiated, BT21 is a series of Line Friends characters created by BTS, with each character based on each of the band’s members.

One of the characters, RJ the alpaca, is based on BTS member Jin who is also known to be a BTS resident foodie.

How do I get the merchandise?

As part of RJ’s Food Trail, fans can journey through various culinary delights located across all three malls to share RJ’s love for good food.

As you shop in the malls, you can collect your receipts for the redemption of special edition BT21 merchandise.

If you spend a minimum of S$120, you can redeem your receipts for a BT21 A4 pouch or a BT21 tumbler if you spend a minimum of S$180.

The colours of the tumbler and pouch also differ depending on the mall, so be sure to collect them all at the malls.

In addition, you can score a special RJ Foodie bowl by participating in the RJ Food trail.

Participating F&B outlets include The Morning Catch Seafood (KINEX), Nunsaram Korean Dessert Cafe (Velocity@Novena Square) and the newly opened Burnt Cones (United Square).

All you need to do is to dine at any of the approved eateries, order RJ-recommended dishes and collect a total of five stamps.

Talk about the best excuse to go cafe hopping.

Exclusive merchandise at the pop up events

Apart from redeeming for special edition merchandise in the malls, you can visit the BT21 pop-up events to take part in unique workshops at the Summer Studio, and also purchase other exclusive BT21 merchandise.

A minimum spending of S$50 will allow you to redeem a workshop pass to a summer studio where you can customise your own shirt with limited edition wappens and collect exclusive BT21 stickers.

The pop-up events will also have a four-metre tall RJ inflatable – perfect for your Instagram shots.

In addition, look out for a special K-Pop band merchandise launch at Velocity@Novena Square from Jun. 10-30.

RJ’s Adventure Rewards + Food Trail

United Square: Jun. 1 - Jul. 7

Velocity@Novena Square: Jun. 1 - Jul. 7

KINEX: Jun. 1 - Jul. 7

Pop-up events:

United Square: Jun. 1-10

Velocity@Novena Square: Jun. 10-30

KINEX: Jun. 14-23

Terms and conditions apply, visit the (link United Square, Kinex, Velocity@Novena Square) for more information

