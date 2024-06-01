Back

Girl, 2, allegedly thrown off 17th floor by teenage girl, 13, in China

She was playing downstairs when she was allegedly taken away.

Seri Mazliana | June 01, 2024, 11:31 AM

Events

A two-year-old girl in China died after a teenage girl allegedly threw her off the 17th floor of a residential building in Jiangxi province at around 5:17pm on May 26.

According to China English-language newspaper China Daily, a statement issued on May 30 by local police reported that the 13-year-old teenage girl, surnamed Tan, has an intellectual disability.

She had allegedly pushed the toddler off the corridor window of the Duchang county building.

What happened

On May 30, the victim's mother, surnamed Wu, took to social media in a video to provide her account.

According to her, the toddler was playing downstairs on May 26 when she was allegedly taken away by Tan.

CCTV footage showed a girl in a white dress walking into the building while carrying the toddler, reported China media outlet The Paper.

Tan had taken the lift up to the 17th floor where there were no surveillance cameras.

A while later, Wu's mother-in-law went up to the same floor but could not locate the toddler.

Tan claimed that she had placed the toddler on the first and second floors, but she was still not found after a few hours.

Wu called the police, who later informed her that Tan had admitted to throwing the child off the building.

Cause of death was a fall: death certificate

According to the toddler's death certificate, the cause of death was "fall from one flat surface to another".

An autopsy was to be conducted on May 30.

According to The Paper, Tan is reportedly a sixth grade student.

Police confirmed that Tan is intellectually disabled and has been arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshots via The Paper & South China Video/Weibo

