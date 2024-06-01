Car mounts pavement in Ang Mo Kio, man, 41, arrested for alleged drink driving

A 41-year-old man in Singapore has been arrested for alleged drink driving after the car he was in mounted a pavement in Ang Mo Kio on May 31, 2024.
A video posted on Facebook showed a Mercedes on the pavement along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in the early hours of May 31.The front left side of the car was damaged, with a front tyre dislodged.
Several onlookers stood were seen at the scene, while a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance stopped nearby.
In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at around 1:30am.
SPF said the car was believed to have self-skidded.
No injuries were reported.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top photos via Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.