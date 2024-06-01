Back

Car mounts pavement in Ang Mo Kio, man, 41, arrested for alleged drink driving

The front tyre was dislodged.

Seri Mazliana | June 01, 2024, 03:07 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 41-year-old man in Singapore has been arrested for alleged drink driving after the car he was in mounted a pavement in Ang Mo Kio on May 31, 2024.

A video posted on Facebook showed a Mercedes on the pavement along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 in the early hours of May 31.

The front left side of the car was damaged, with a front tyre dislodged.

Several onlookers stood were seen at the scene, while a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance stopped nearby.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at around 1:30am.

SPF said the car was believed to have self-skidded.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos via Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页/Facebook

A 'wilful act' causing the death of a Filipino citizen would be 'very, very close' to an 'act of war': Philippines President Marcos Jr

Marcos Jr. said that the South China Sea was not just a regional issue, and rejected the accusation that the Philippines had turned its back on the Asean way.

May 31, 2024, 11:43 PM

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visiting S'pore, delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue

He is here from May 29 to June 1.

May 31, 2024, 09:05 PM

Korean DJ who dresses as monk cancels S'pore gig

He had initially scheduled to perform at Club Rich on Jun. 19 and 20.

May 31, 2024, 08:05 PM

Ways to stay cool when S’pore weather is hot, very hot & really super hot

Some cool suggestions for hot days.

May 31, 2024, 07:58 PM

Father of S'pore student, 19, appeals for investigations into his daughter's death, faces abuse accusations from her friends instead

He said that he had reasons to doubt police investigations after they ruled out foul play.

May 31, 2024, 07:38 PM

Ukraine's President Zelensky to visit S'pore & attend Shangri-La Dialogue: Reuters

Zelensky addressed the SLD in 2022 via video link.

May 31, 2024, 07:14 PM

For next GE, RO can direct removal of online election ad & disable S'pore users’ access to ad

This is part of the updates and enhancements to the electoral processes.

May 31, 2024, 07:11 PM

US & China's defence chiefs meet in S'pore on sidelines of 2024 SLD

The two men will speak at the 2024 SLD over the weekend.

May 31, 2024, 06:34 PM

More than 600 resale flats listed on HDB's Resale Flat Listing, those with unrealistic prices to be removed

The function can be used with or without the facilitation of property agents.

May 31, 2024, 06:20 PM

S'pore woman sued ex-boyfriend to get back S$212,950 she gave him after finding out he drove sports car & owned HDB flat

He had told her that his father was sick.

May 31, 2024, 05:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.