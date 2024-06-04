Man, 19, scrawls barely legible threat at Bukit Batok block, charged for loan shark harassment

A 19-year-old man, Donald Leow, was arrested and charged for suspected loan shark harassment after he was found to have allegedly scribbled on the wall at a block at Bukit Batok Avenue 6.

A can of red paint was also recovered from the staircase landing, according to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF),

Court documents showed that the defacement had taken place on the wall of the lift lobby on the fourth floor of the block.

Leow is accused of using an indelible red marker.

A photo of the writing showed that it read, "O$P$ This Time warning Next Time Burn! Find Ah Boy Settle!! Whatsapp Ahboy".

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the suspect within three hours of being alerted to the case, after they established his identity through ground enquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

Preliminary investigations also found that the teenager is allegedly involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassment islandwide.

For first time offenders, the offence of loan shark harassment carries a fine not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000 with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Top photo via SPF