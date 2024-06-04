Back

2 men throw punches without a word on MRT, spill blood & make a child cry

Use your words, not your fists.

Ilyda Chua | June 04, 2024, 05:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two commuters got into a bloody — and wordless — altercation while onboard an MRT train travelling from Kovan to Serangoon.

This led to a police report being lodged and a child crying, presumably out of fright.

Bloody brawl

The incident took place on Jun. 1 at around 9:40am, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

A video submitted by a reader showed a man in a grey shirt pushed to the carriage door by a fellow commuter in an orange shirt.

In response, the man in grey begins throwing punches at the man in orange, who responds in kind.

Video from Lianhe Zaobao/Facebook

As they grapple with each other and fall to the floor, they're separated by a third commuter in a black shirt, who yells "stop" repeatedly.

Droplets of blood can also be seen on the carriage floor — presumably from the man in orange, whose ear appears to be bleeding from the impact.

Video from Lianhe Zaobao/Facebook

Throughout the altercation, a child can also be heard wailing loudly in the background.

Apart from that, the fight apparently took place in complete silence.

"Very suddenly"

An eyewitness, who went by the surname Chen (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that the brawl started "very suddenly".

"There was no noise in the carriage before, and no quarrelling was heard, but the two suddenly started fighting," she said.

She added that upon arriving at Serangoon, the MRT staff approached and asked if the man in orange needed help.

He declined, although he did accept a piece of tissue paper from a fellow commuter to wipe up the blood.

Screenshot from Lianhe Zaobao/Facebook

Chen said that the man in orange eventually disembarked at Woodleigh Station.

The man in grey, on the other hand, was still on the train by the time she alighted at Farrer Road.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao/Facebook

How this S’porean man is flying to Brussels in business class without maxing out his miles or spending any money

I also want.

June 04, 2024, 04:59 PM

Man, 59, arrested for allegedly molesting woman in queue for chicken rice at Chinatown hawker centre

It was crowded on the second floor of the hawker centre at that time.

June 04, 2024, 04:47 PM

Sprinter Shanti Pereira & kitefoiler Maxilimilian Maeder win 2024 sportspersons of the year awards

Congratulations!

June 04, 2024, 04:36 PM

Japanese diner Royal Host opening at Jewel Changi Airport in July 2024

New place to eat.

June 04, 2024, 04:30 PM

Room in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat illegally converted into loft, unit listed for sale for S$480,000

The listing reportedly said the owner spent S$20,000 converting the room.

June 04, 2024, 03:56 PM

Miniso S'pore to launch BT21 collection at VivoCity outlet on Jun. 15, 2024

Calling all ARMYs.

June 04, 2024, 03:45 PM

Lightning strikes Lexus parked at Springleaf Ave, fries car's electronics, repair costs hits S$220,000

Very rare occurrence.

June 04, 2024, 02:27 PM

3 M'sians working in S'pore die after car plunges into Johor drain

They were on the way back to Singapore.

June 04, 2024, 01:50 PM

Nonya cakes & confectionery shop in Toa Payoh closing in Sep. 2024 after over 50 years

The nonya cakes at the store are reportedly handmade by the owners, who are in their eighties.

June 04, 2024, 01:37 PM

Australian man, 39, charged for robbing Tampines moneylender of S$6,095 with knife

He allegedly put a 32-year-old female in fear of bodily hurt during the robbery.

June 04, 2024, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.