2 men throw punches without a word on MRT, spill blood & make a child cry

Two commuters got into a bloody — and wordless — altercation while onboard an MRT train travelling from Kovan to Serangoon.

This led to a police report being lodged and a child crying, presumably out of fright.

Bloody brawl

The incident took place on Jun. 1 at around 9:40am, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

A video submitted by a reader showed a man in a grey shirt pushed to the carriage door by a fellow commuter in an orange shirt.

In response, the man in grey begins throwing punches at the man in orange, who responds in kind.

As they grapple with each other and fall to the floor, they're separated by a third commuter in a black shirt, who yells "stop" repeatedly.

Droplets of blood can also be seen on the carriage floor — presumably from the man in orange, whose ear appears to be bleeding from the impact.

Throughout the altercation, a child can also be heard wailing loudly in the background.

Apart from that, the fight apparently took place in complete silence.

"Very suddenly"

An eyewitness, who went by the surname Chen (transliteration), told Shin Min Daily News that the brawl started "very suddenly".

"There was no noise in the carriage before, and no quarrelling was heard, but the two suddenly started fighting," she said.

She added that upon arriving at Serangoon, the MRT staff approached and asked if the man in orange needed help.

He declined, although he did accept a piece of tissue paper from a fellow commuter to wipe up the blood.

Chen said that the man in orange eventually disembarked at Woodleigh Station.

The man in grey, on the other hand, was still on the train by the time she alighted at Farrer Road.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao/Facebook