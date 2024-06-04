Back

3 M'sians working in S'pore die after car plunges into Johor drain

They were on the way back to Singapore.

Daniel Seow | June 04, 2024, 01:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three Malaysians on their way back to work in Singapore died after their Toyota Alphard crashed into a drain in Johor on Saturday (Jun. 1).

The victims were Aw Siew Chern, 35, and a pair of siblings, Chu Wei Yean, 28, and Chu Wan Rou, 31.

They died after the MPV skidded and ended up in a drain with 3m-deep waters at Kilometre 14.3 of Johor's Sultan Iskandar Highway, Malaysian media reported.

The accident

Johor Bahru Utama police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the accident took place at about 8:11am on Jun. 1, according to The Star.

Othman said the MPV was travelling from Bukit Indah to Johor Bahru when Wan Rou, the driver, lost control of it.

It skidded to the left road shoulder before plunging into the drain.

The water inside the drain was 3m deep as the rain had just stopped, Othman noted.

The driver and both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene from internal injuries.

The victims' bodies were recovered by the Larkin Fire and Rescue Department.

Returning to S'pore from visiting parents in Johor

A friend of Wei Yan said that the man and his sister were from Yong Peng in Johor, Sin Chew Daily reported.

He said the man was working in the food and beverage (F&B) industry in Singapore, while his sister was a beautician.

The other victim, Aw, was an employee of a hair salon next to the beauty salon Wan Rou worked at.

The friend said that the siblings had returned to Yong Peng to visit their parents the week before the accident.

While they were on their way back to Singapore, Aw, who was also from Johor, contacted them for a ride as her ride-hailing driver got lost.

A family member of the siblings said Aw was video-calling a friend in the vehicle before the accident happened, China Press reported.

The last word the friend heard from Aw was "sinking".

She then managed to send over their location before her death.

Deceased woman survived by son, 5

Family and relatives of the Chu siblings later visited the site of the accident to pay respects to the deceased, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Wan Rou's five-year-old son was present as well.

Image from Shin Min Daily News.

The funerals for the three victims will be held on Jun. 4.

Top image from Sin Chew Daily

Room in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat illegally converted into loft, unit listed for sale for S$480,000

The listing reportedly said the owner spent S$20,000 converting the room.

June 04, 2024, 03:56 PM

Miniso S'pore to launch BT21 collection at VivoCity outlet on Jun. 15, 2024

Calling all ARMYs.

June 04, 2024, 03:45 PM

Lightning strikes Lexus parked at Springleaf Ave, fries car's electronics, repair costs hits S$220,000

Very rare occurrence.

June 04, 2024, 02:27 PM

Nonya cakes & confectionery shop in Toa Payoh closing in Sep. 2024 after over 50 years

The nonya cakes at the store are reportedly handmade by the owners, who are in their eighties.

June 04, 2024, 01:37 PM

Australian man, 39, charged for robbing Tampines moneylender of S$6,095 with knife

He allegedly put a 32-year-old female in fear of bodily hurt during the robbery.

June 04, 2024, 12:03 PM

Woman suffers gash on head on Changi Airport T4 tube slide, advises others to be careful

Ouch.

June 04, 2024, 11:37 AM

Science Centre S'pore cancels discussion event on sex & gender on Jun. 14 after public feedback

The guest speakers were an NUS professor, a drag queen and a transgender counsellor.

June 04, 2024, 11:19 AM

S'porean man, 38, force-feeds son, 4, with chilli, son chokes & dies, man gets 8 months' jail

The man wanted to discipline his child, who was undergoing toilet training, for lying.

June 04, 2024, 11:04 AM

TCM doctor, 79, found dead in Pasir Ris flat, left all her assets to Community Chest to help the needy

She gave herself to those in need in life and in death.

June 04, 2024, 09:16 AM

SMRT train services between Choa Chu Kang & Woodlands on North-South Line disrupted due to traction power fault

Services have resumed.

June 03, 2024, 09:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.