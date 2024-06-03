SMRT train services between Choa Chu Kang & Woodlands on North-South Line disrupted due to traction power fault

Train services between the Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands stations on the North-South Line were disrupted due to a traction power fault on Jun. 3, 2024.

Transport operator SMRT Corporation Ltd (SMRT) announced on X, formerly Twitter at 6:08pm that train services were down between the Yew Tee and Woodlands stations.

In a Facebook post at 6:30pm, SMRT said the power traction fault happened between Kranji and Marsiling stations at around 5:50pm.

This affected train services in both directions between Yew Tee and Woodlands stations.

Free regular bus and bridging buses which operated between Choa Chu Kang and Woodlands were provided to assist affected commuters.

SMRT also encouraged commuters to consider taking the Thomson-East Coast Line trains.

Congested stations

Facebook posts shared by affected commuters showed congested MRT stations at Marsiling and Yew Tee, with passengers instructed to get off the trains.

Resumed around 8:30pm

Long queues for free buses were spotted as crowds of commuters waited at the various stations for alternative transport.

At around 8:10pm, SMRT said on X that south-bound trains between the stations had resumed.

According to a later post, all train services resumed around 8:32pm and all free bus services were ceased.

