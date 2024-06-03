I went to Beijing 101 to fix my oily & flaky scalp after years of dyeing my hair.

My hair has been an integral part of my identity since I graduated from junior college and finally had the freedom to experiment with hair dye.

I started with an orangey-brown colour (a huge mistake) and moved on to shades of pink and red (very punk rock). Then I tried a purple inner colour (a waste of money) before going full redhead (which I loved).

Years of using harmful chemicals and products eventually caught up with me. I noticed my scalp becoming flaky and occasionally spotting dandruff.

So, when I was given the opportunity to visit Beijing 101 Hair Consultants at their NEXNex shopping mall outlet, I jumped at the chance to get my scalp checked.

What I learned at the consultation shocked both the consultant and me.

Very bad scalp condition

When I reached the outlet, I was pleasantly surprised by its modern and minimalist look.

I had always associated Beijing 101 with treatments for hair loss and assumed it catered mainly to older folks.

However, my consultant informed me that many people in their 20s and 30s visit them for scalp problems, just like me.

Before any treatment began, the consultant did a scalp scan for me.

She was clearly shocked and told me my scalp was in dire condition and needed proper treatment.

She pointed out areas that were oily and flaky with dandruff. I felt slightly embarrassed but decided to use it as a learning opportunity.

It turns out many factors can contribute to poor scalp conditions: diet, sleep habits, hair products, and stress.

Reflecting on my habits, I checked off almost all the factors — a spicy food fanatic, sleeping at 3am daily, and dyeing my hair every six months.

Luckily, the consultant reassured me that my scalp could become healthier with proper treatment and care.

A major intervention

The treatment began with a pre-shampoo application designed to prepare my scalp.

Throughout the process, the consultant advised me on better scalp care.

She suggested using my fingertips instead of my fingernails to massage my scalp, as it helps to remove dandruff more effectively.

Next, she applied a hair mask to my scalp, emphasising its importance given its condition. The mask helps nourish and restore the scalp's health.

After about 20 minutes, she rinsed off the mask and washed my hair twice with shampoo.

Then she dried my hair briefly before bringing out a large machine — the Medi Air Jet — that uses high-pressure air to ensure rapid penetration of the active ingredients of a customised hair tonic into the scalp.

A delightful Meridian Scalp Massage followed this.

It was soothing, and I felt instant relief.

They told me it involves TCM methodology in acupoint massage to dredge the meridians, loosen clustered nodules, and increase oxygen supply to the head, thereby providing the ideal environment for thicker and stronger hair growth.

Also, they claim the massage helps to improve sleep, alleviate headaches, and enhance brain health, among other benefits.

Finally, she placed a "helmet" on my head and explained that it would help rejuvenate my scalp.

I found out later that it's called an Alpha Hair Beam, which uses up to 27 laser diodes to do low-level laser therapy.

I was told it's non-invasive and free from side effects and the laser diodes provide a vasodilator effect to stimulate hair growth and improve scalp health.

A clean slate

After the treatment, I couldn't wait to see the results. I already felt lighter, and my scalp felt less itchy and stuffy.

She scanned my scalp again, and the before and after images were mind-boggling.

See for yourself:

Was my scalp fixed with just one treatment? I asked the consultant.

Of course not. She explained that consistent after-care and customised treatment plans would slowly restore my scalp's health.

Everyone has different scalp and hair conditions, from oily to dry scalp, hair loss, thinning hair that result in poor hair texture (brittle, frizzy, damaged).

I spent a lot of time and money on various products to fix my hair texture and make it look good, but I neglected my scalp.

I thought I was still young and didn’t need to make such an investment. Now, I wish I had visited one sooner.

I'm glad I was able to learn more about the importance of scalp health and experienced a hair and scalp treatment while I was at it.

If you're interested, Beijing 101 is offering a promotional package of just S$50 (U.P. S$624) for their Meridian Hair Growth Treatment First Trial.

Thank me later.

This sponsored article by Beijing 101 Hair Consultant left this writer with a cleaner scalp and a smile on her face.

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet and Ong Li Xin.