S’pore moviegoers sucked into reel-life drama between son who keeps buying things & his nosey mum on cinema screen

What is better than a good movie, popcorn, comfy seats, surround sound, and being in a dark room with random people staring at a screen?

Getting sucked into a reel-life/ real-life cinema drama between a nosey mother, who is on screen, and her son, who keeps buying random things and who is in the audience.

This was what moviegoers experienced first-hand at the screening of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” at Plaza Singapura’s Golden Village on May 31.

Talk about shattering the cardinal rule of never breaking the fourth wall in cinema to address the audience.

What happened in theatre

Based on multiple audience footage of the exchange that caught people in the theatre by surprise, a man, who was apparently a fellow movie-goer, was seen suddenly addressing a woman, his mother, on screen.

The essence of the exchange, which appeared random and out of nowhere, then became clear within seconds.

The son was called out by his mother for buying all kinds of things that end up taking up precious real estate in his bedroom.

The mother’s real grievance though?

The items delivered to her doorstep are never meant for her.

Addressing her son literally in front of an audience, the mother said: "Whole day ding dong, ding dong, ding dong is all for you, you know? When is it going to be for me?"

The audience chuckled as they realised they too were caught in the crossfire.

In the next scene, the mother pulled up all kinds of trinkets that her son had apparently bought.

They included a burrito blanket, a pair of chopsticks with a button, rubber chickens, finger hands, boyfriend body pillow, wigs, as well as, stockings.

Son “teleported” back home

Exasperated by his mother’s non-stop questioning and insistence on going through his stuff while he was out, the man in the audience appeared to have had enough.

This occurred when his mother said she would try on the stockings she had discovered among her son’s possessions.

Beating a hasty retreat, the son yelled at his mother on screen, while making his way out of his seat and towards the cinema exit: “Stop looking through my things, Ma...”

When the son was out of the theatre, his voice off-camera could still be heard arguing with his mother.

“Not your size lah,” he yelled.

And within 5 seconds, the man appeared back at home, in his room.

Transgressive.

A Lazada ad

Back in his room, the mother confronted her son as moviegoers were now reduced to gawking at the screen: “Is there something you want to tell me?”

“Shop on Lazada, no matter what you buy, the prices are always better,” the son said.

It turns out, this is part of ecommerce platform Lazada’s “Always The Better Price” campaign.

For those curious how the skit played out in front of the live audience as it went down, you can google "Lazada Cinema Drama" to watch the full video and experience the drama for yourself even though you were not there.

A snippet of the exchange shot by a moviegoer has been viewed about 845,000 times on TikTok.

Commenters who enjoyed the skit and execution had things to say about the whole bit:

