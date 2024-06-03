CTE accident: Boy, 3, & 4 others injured

A three-year-old boy was one of three persons sent to hospital after an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Saturday (Jun. 1).

Police told Mothership that the accident involved a lorry and a car, and took place at around 11:20am, along CTE towards the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE).

A 54-year-old male lorry passenger, a 38-year-old male car driver and his 3-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Two others were injured but declined to go to the hospital.

The aftermath

A picture of the aftermath showed a blue lorry had crashed into a concrete wall at the left of the expressway.

The lorry was missing a door.

A white car was parked in front of it.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were providing assistance at the scene.

Five people injured

SCDF confirmed with Mothership that two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person was sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Two other people were assessed for minor injuries, but both declined to be sent to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Footage of accident

Dashcam footage uploaded to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group later that day seemingly showed how the accident happened.

The clip showed a blue Isuzu lorry driving on the leftmost lane of the expressway in the rain.

As it neared the Orchard Road exit, a black Mercedes-Benz on the second-leftmost lane sped up to overtake it.

The black car signalled before quickly filtering left in front of the lorry to join the queue of vehicles at the exit.

The lorry then slowed down and skidded.

Oncoming car collided with skidding lorry

Subsequently, a white MPV approaching from behind collided with the skidding lorry.

The impact caused the lorry to change course to the left and crash into a concrete wall, felling a few trees in the process.

The white car, damaged in the accident, came to a halt in front of the lorry.

