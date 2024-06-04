Woman suffers gash on head on Changi Airport T4 tube slide, advises others to be careful

While going down the tube slide at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 transit area, a woman bumped her head onto the top of the slide and suffered a nasty cut.

In a video posted to Instagram on Jun. 2, the traveller, Koey Har, shared about her experience and warned others to be careful.

Her story has a wholesome slant to it, though: despite tearing up due to the pain, a kind cabin crew helped tend to her wound.

Bleeding scalp

The incident took place on May 26 while Har was in the transit area awaiting her flight to Bali, Indonesia.

In a video she filmed while going down the slide, she can be seen losing a slipper.

She then collided with the top of the slide with an audible thud.

A close-up shot of the injury revealed it to be a bleeding cut on the front of her scalp.

"So painful," she wrote in the video's captions.

"I think I should have laid down while coming down the slide."

She added that she "burst into tears instantly", and that she is terrified of pain.

No time for medical attention

As the incident took place just 30 minutes before her flight was scheduled to take off, Har did not have time to seek medical attention.

Instead, she bought medication at a pharmacy and, upon boarding the aircraft, approached a member of the cabin crew for help.

The plane she got on appeared to be a Jetstar flight.

The cabin crew then called her manager to say that a passenger "fell down while playing the slide".

Har captioned her video: "The manager looked helpless, like he was thinking 'how could there be such a silly person'?"

She added:

"Listening to [the cabin crew], I felt like it's kinda funny."

The cabin crew then applied some antibiotics to the wound, asking if she could "tahan the pain".

"Sorry ah, sorry sorry sorry," she said as Har teared up.

Finally, the cabin crew applied a liquid plaster to seal the wound.

"I'm really fortunate to have met such a gentle stewardess," Har wrote.

She concluded, tongue-in-cheek: "If you want special treatment on the plane, definitely go to T4 and play on the slide."

In a subsequent Instagram story, she wrote that despite her experience, she still would recommend the slide to thrill-seekers in her audience.

"Apart from the danger, it's really fun and more exciting than riding a roller coaster. But remember to wear covered shoes... and lie down."

Changi Airport's reply

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from the Changi Airport Group said they had not been aware of the incident and were sorry to hear of Har's experience.

The spokesperson added that passengers are urged to read and follow the safety guidelines posted at the slide entrance, which include instructions on how to position themselves while sliding down, and to wear covered shoes.

Passengers can also call for help via an emergency contact number at the slide if they require assistance.

"We wish the passenger a fast recovery and hope to see her again soon at Changi Airport," the spokesperson said.

