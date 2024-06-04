Back

Science Centre S'pore cancels discussion event on sex & gender on Jun. 14 after public feedback

The guest speakers were an NUS professor, a drag queen and a transgender counsellor.

Seri Mazliana | June 04, 2024, 11:19 AM

Science Centre Singapore has cancelled an event initially planned for Jun. 14 to discuss the differences between sex and gender following feedback from the public.

In a Facebook post on Jun. 2, the Science Centre said that it would like to "review its approach to the session" and apologised for the inconvenience.

Those who purchased the tickets to the session, which was supposed to be held at the Golden Village x The Projector space in Orchard, will receive a full refund.

Part of the Science Café educational series

In response to Mothership queries, a Science Centre spokesperson said that it organises ticketed dinner events under its Science Café event series.

Guest speakers from multiple disciplines are invited to share their views on specific topics in order to generate interest in "science and curiosity".

Past discussions include topics on ageing, Covid-19 vaccines and artificial intelligence.

The session initially planned for Jun. 14 is part of the series, in which sessions are limited to those aged 18 and above.

"Our Science Café session in June was intended to discuss the sociocultural factors that shape society’s understanding of sex and gender," the spokesperson said.

Panel includes a drag queen and a gay transgender counsellor

An earlier version of the Facebook post highlighted the panel of guests and speakers for the session.

Among them are Mie Hiramoto, a National University of Singapore associate professor, drag performer Becca D'Bus and gay transgender youth counsellor Alexander Teh.

Screenshot via Science Centre Singapore/Facebook.

Mixed reactions from the public

The announcement garnered mixed reactions on Facebook, with some users questioning the objective of the session.

Some users who saw it as a "learning opportunity" praised the Science Centre's "initiative" to discuss the topic and looked forward to attending the event should it be organised in the future.

"Following online publicity of the session, we had received public feedback expressing concern about the content to be discussed in the session, as well as the composition of the speakers," the Science Centre spokesperson said.

The Science Centre decided not to proceed with the session upon an internal review.

Mothership has reached out to the guest speakers for comment.

Top photos via Science Centre Singapore/Facebook

