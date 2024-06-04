Back

Man, 59, arrested for allegedly molesting woman in queue for chicken rice at Chinatown hawker centre

It was crowded on the second floor of the hawker centre at that time.

Belmont Lay | June 04, 2024, 04:47 PM

A 59-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly molested a woman who was in the queue at a chicken rice stall during peak lunch hour on Sunday.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman was at the Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre with her husband and two children at about 1pm on Jun. 2.

While in line, a man allegedly touched her without consent.

Crowded at that time

A Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene and saw many police officers already there.

It was believed that they were looking for the suspect.

The incident occurred on the second floor of the hawker centre.

According to the chicken rice stall assistant, a woman who was in the queue started to accuse an elderly man of molestation.

As it was crowded at that time, the stall assistant did not get a good look at what was happening.

Not clear if it was intentional or not

Another elderly hawker centre patron told Shin Min it was not clear if physical contact between the man and the woman was accidental or on purpose, as the place was crowded at that time.

The elderly patron added: "But the man implicated was seen being handcuffed and led away by police fairly quickly."

The police confirmed a 59-year-old man was arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

The woman who claimed she was molested declined to speak to the Shin Min reporter.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

