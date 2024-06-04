Japanese diner Royal Host opening at Jewel Changi Airport in July 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

A Japanese diner chain is making its way to Singapore.

Royal Host, a popular family restaurant from Japan, will be opening its first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

When Mothership visited Jewel Changi Airport on the afternoon of Jun. 2, 2024, Royal Host's hoarding was spotted on the mall's third floor.

According to a press release, the eatery will officially open on Jul. 19, 2024.

The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 90 diners.

This is what the restaurant will look like:

About Royal Host

Opened in 1971 in Fukuoka Japan, Royal Host is a family restaurant serving Japanese-Western fusion food.

Details:

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, Jewel Changi Airport, #03-219, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 8am to 11pm, daily

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and @royalhost_official on Instagram.