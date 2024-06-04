Back

Japanese diner Royal Host opening at Jewel Changi Airport in July 2024

New place to eat.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 04, 2024, 04:30 PM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

A Japanese diner chain is making its way to Singapore.

Royal Host, a popular family restaurant from Japan, will be opening its first Singapore outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

When Mothership visited Jewel Changi Airport on the afternoon of Jun. 2, 2024, Royal Host's hoarding was spotted on the mall's third floor.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

According to a press release, the eatery will officially open on Jul. 19, 2024.

The restaurant will have a seating capacity of 90 diners.

This is what the restaurant will look like:

Photo from Sojitz.

About Royal Host

Opened in 1971 in Fukuoka Japan, Royal Host is a family restaurant serving Japanese-Western fusion food.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ロイヤルホスト公式アカウント (@royalhost_official)

Details:

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, Jewel Changi Airport, #03-219, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 8am to 11pm, daily

Top images via Yeo Gi-Anne and @royalhost_official on Instagram.

Room in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat illegally converted into loft, unit listed for sale for S$480,000

The listing reportedly said the owner spent S$20,000 converting the room.

June 04, 2024, 03:56 PM

Miniso S'pore to launch BT21 collection at VivoCity outlet on Jun. 15, 2024

Calling all ARMYs.

June 04, 2024, 03:45 PM

Lightning strikes Lexus parked at Springleaf Ave, fries car's electronics, repair costs hits S$220,000

Very rare occurrence.

June 04, 2024, 02:27 PM

3 M'sians working in S'pore die after car plunges into Johor drain

They were on the way back to Singapore.

June 04, 2024, 01:50 PM

Nonya cakes & confectionery shop in Toa Payoh closing in Sep. 2024 after over 50 years

The nonya cakes at the store are reportedly handmade by the owners, who are in their eighties.

June 04, 2024, 01:37 PM

Australian man, 39, charged for robbing Tampines moneylender of S$6,095 with knife

He allegedly put a 32-year-old female in fear of bodily hurt during the robbery.

June 04, 2024, 12:03 PM

Woman suffers gash on head on Changi Airport T4 tube slide, advises others to be careful

Ouch.

June 04, 2024, 11:37 AM

Science Centre S'pore cancels discussion event on sex & gender on Jun. 14 after public feedback

The guest speakers were an NUS professor, a drag queen and a transgender counsellor.

June 04, 2024, 11:19 AM

S'porean man, 38, force-feeds son, 4, with chilli, son chokes & dies, man gets 8 months' jail

The man wanted to discipline his child, who was undergoing toilet training, for lying.

June 04, 2024, 11:04 AM

TCM doctor, 79, found dead in Pasir Ris flat, left all her assets to Community Chest to help the needy

She gave herself to those in need in life and in death.

June 04, 2024, 09:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.