Ways to stay cool when S’pore weather is hot, very hot & really super hot

If you ask me, Singapore has three seasons*: Hot, very hot, and REALLY SUPER HOT.

*Disclaimer: Author’s claim is informed by the countless times her clothes have been drenched in sweat from being out and about. Consult an actual meteorologist for accurate weather and climate information.

This year, June in Singapore is expected to be unbearably hot, thanks to the lingering effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

But such weather is unsurprising, given the historical data. Based on weather statistics regarding the mean monthly temperature in Singapore between 1991 to 2020, June is indeed among the hotter months in Singapore.

In preparation for the heat, here are some suggestions that may come in handy.

Are you drinking enough water?

If you’re Googling how much water adults need daily, you will probably find sources telling you to drink at least six to eight glasses (around 1.9 litres).

While a lot depends on your level of activity and the type of climate you live in, keeping a water bottle on hand is a good way to ensure that you can stay hydrated at all times.

Even better if the bottle is able to keep chilled drinks cold. Like these:

Need some more ice cold refreshments… but too hot to step outside?

You can actually purchase a commercial-quality ice cream and gelato maker and make your own dessert at home.

Apart from promising a refreshing dessert, this machine also doubles up as a fun DIY weekend activity that doesn’t require you to leave the comfort of your home.

And should you prefer to eat your ice cream out of glassware, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now get two SPIEGELAU ice cream bowls – worth close to S$80 – free of charge when you purchase this ice cream maker.

Are you a fan of fans?

Fans are an excellent way to cool down your home without having to turn on the air conditioner. But there are also ways to maximise the effectiveness of your fan. (Apart from just planting your face in front of it.)

For example, it’s been said that you can create a cross-wind using two fans: one fan is placed inside the room to circulate cool air while the second fan faces out of your window to push heat out.

If that sounds like an idea, perhaps you might fan-cy a new addition to your home? Like this standing fan:

Or a portable air cooler:

But if you do need to go out, at least protect your skin

In a previous poll by Mothership, only slightly more than half the respondents said they use sunscreen.

This probably means that more people should start using sunscreen to protect their faces from sunburn and reduce exposure to UV rays.

Going out in this blistering weather? This set will take care of all your suncare needs and more. It includes a day cream (sunscreen, skincare cream and primer rolled into one), a whitening milk, as well as a flora drip.

Don’t forget the makeup as well

But if you woke up late for the 43,908th time and don’t have time to use multiple products before going out, the least you can do is select make-up options with sun protection.

Stay cool and still look great?

And since you’ve already decided to head out, opting for clothes with a relaxed fit will definitely go a long way in the scorching sun.

Like flowy short-sleeved dresses:

Sweating profusely from the moment you wake up?

Maybe you need to change your bedding.

Introducing Bamboo sheets. Compared to cotton, bamboo sheets can help keep you cool because of moisture-wicking properties, better airflow and temperature regulation.

Still feeling warm? How about a walk in a department store with air conditioning and lots of things to see and buy?

All the products listed in this article are currently available at Metro Singapore. For a limited time period, Metro is also offering discounts on a wide range of products.

Start shopping here or head down to their stores:

Metro Paragon

290 Orchard Road, #02-28

Singapore 238859

Metro Woodlands

Causeway Point

1 Woodlands Square, #01-18/19

Singapore 738099

