Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr visiting S'pore, delivers keynote speech at Shangri-La Dialogue

President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is in Singapore on a visit.

His visit is scheduled to last from May 29 to Jun. 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

Marcos has also delivered the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, widely regarded as Asia's top defence summit.

Bongbong back in town

The Philippines Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said that Marcos arrived in Singapore at around 4:52pm, where he was received by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and other officials.

Besides Marcos himself, the Philippines delegation includes his wife First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and other senior officials.

Marcos met President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on May 31, before the Shangri-La dialogue officially began.

According to a press release by the PCO, during the meeting President Tharman welcomed the "warmer and warmer" ties between Singapore and the Philippines, as well as the "strengthened economic relationship" between the two countries.

In turn, Marcos said he was "glad" that he had the opportunity to call on President Tharman, and noted the high volume of people-to-people ties between Singapore and the Philippines, as well as their joint efforts to address climate change.

President Tharman also expressed his intention to make a visit to the Philippines this year.

Marcos will also meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong while in Singapore.

Will give keynote speech at high-level summit

Marcos also delivered the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on May 31.

Described on the International Institute for Strategic Studies' website as "Asia's premier defence summit", the event is known for bringing together high-ranking defence officials to discuss critical security challenges.

The 21st edition of the dialogue will mark the first time a Philippine official delivers the keynote address.

55 years of Singapore-Philippines ties

This visit marks the latest event in a long-running diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

While on a four-day working visit to the Philippines in April this year, Vivian praised the strong relationship between the two, both in terms of economic ties and people-to-people links.

This year is also the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Since 2022, Marcos has visited Singapore at least once every year.

His first state visit since taking office in June 2022 was made at the invitation of then-President Halimah Yacob in September 2022.

Marcos visited the Republic again last September to speak at the 10th Asian Summit, which was organised by the US-based Milken Institute.

During that visit, he also accepted an invitation from then-PM Lee to catch the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix 2023.

Top photo via Presidential Communications Office/Facebook