Here are some free & exclusive Go Green SG activities that you can sign up from Jun. 5, 2024

First launched by then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in 2023, Go Green SG is a nationwide movement led and coordinated by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

With a series of interactive activities, this movement aims to rally citizens, organisations and the community to take collective action towards a more environmentally sustainable Singapore.

This year, Go Green SG returns and will run from Jun. 12 to Jul. 14, 2024.

Online registration will commence on June 5, 2024, in tandem with this year's World Environment Day.

More activities this year

With an overwhelming response from last year's event, a wider range of activities is in store for the public.

In conjunction with the Year of Public Hygiene, this year's activities centre around themes of public cleanliness, the environment and sustainability.

To further urge the public to participate in Go Green SG, this year's publicity includes a jingle collaboration with local artistes Annette Lee and Glenn Yong.

The public may look forward to a diverse selection of activities ranging from talks, workshops, attractive deals and family-friendly events, organised by People, Public and Private (3P) partners.

Here are some free, exclusive events that you may be interested in.

Free, exclusive Go Green SG activities

Edibles Discovery Tour at the HortPark

Happening on Jun. 15, the National Parks Board (NParks) will be organising a tour at HortPark, educating the public on diverse edibles.

One can look forward to tasting various edibles that can be grown in backyards and balcony spaces, and learn about heirloom edibles used in cooking and sustainable gardening practices.

OneMillionTrees Movement Tree Planting Sessions

The OneMillionTrees movement is a nationwide effort to plant a million more trees locally between 2020 and 2030.

Happening on Jun. 28 and Jul. 12, the public can join NParks' tree planting efforts in streetscapes, gardens, parks and nature reserves and contribute to Singapore's green vision.

Sustainability Learning Journey by Tzu Chi Foundation

With interactive features, this free guided exhibition will be held on Jun. 15 and Jun. 22 at Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre.

Volunteers from the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu-Chi Foundation (Singapore) will share about actions that can be taken to contribute to sustainability in the Environment, Social and Economic aspects.

With real life examples, parents and children can learn about the costs of our lifestyle on Mother Earth and pick up sustainable living habits at home.

Visit to JTC Corporation’s SolarLand Site at Changi Business Park

On Jun. 21, JTC Corporation will be holding a free guided tour around their SolarLand Site, beginning with a presentation on solar energy by JTC's partnered solar vendor, Terrenus Energy.

Participants will get a first-hand glimpse into the company's innovative infrastructure that drives many sustainable energy solutions.

The tour includes an up-close showcase of cutting-edge technologies, such as its solar panels, mobile substation, hydropanels and agrivoltaics.

Aquaponics and Sustainability Workshop

Happening on Jun. 21, Jun. 28, Jul. 5 and Jul. 12, SingHealth-Duke NUS Institute of Biodiversity Medicine will be holding a workshop at the National Cancer Centre Singapore.

This workshop will equip participants with skills involved in aquaponics to construct a mini aquaponics system.

The guided tour around the rooftop aquaponics farm will also share insights into sustainable farming practices and its ecosystem management.

Participants can also explore a herbal garden and learn about the cultivation and usage of regional herbs with medicinal or therapeutic properties.

GREEN-HOUSE 2024

On Jul. 13 and Jul. 14, visit sustainable lifestyle platform Pass it On's retail event featuring over 80 sustainable lifestyle brands at New Bahru, 46 & 58 Kim Yam Road.

Hands-on workshops are also available to encourage participants to lead a low-carbon footprint lifestyle.

All Aboard! Singapore Mobility Gallery Visits Seletar Bus Depot

On Jun. 12 and Jun. 19, Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be organising a free gallery tour of the Singapore Mobility Gallery and Seletar Bus Depot with SBS Transit.

Participants can witness Singapore's green bus network initiatives like electric buses and water conservation services.

SBS Transit will also take participants through workshop facilities to learn about its operations, including a tour of the Singapore Mobility Gallery (SMG).

Race Against Time: Science Behind a Botanic Garden Tour

Happening on Jun. 22, visitors can witness Singapore Botanic Gardens' research facilities such as the Library of Botany & Horticulture and Orchid & Micro-propagation laboratory.

The 45-minute tour includes a visit to the Herbarium, storing physical records of reference plant materials from as far back as 1790.

Participants can also learn about NParks' hybridisation programme for orchids introduced in the 1930s.

Earth Observatory of Singapore Tour

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will be holding a free visit to the Earth Observatory of Singapore (EOS) laboratories on Jun. 14, Jun. 21, and Jun. 28, from 2pm to 4pm.

Participants will learn about EOS efforts in tackling sustainability issues and how scientists are developing solutions to adapt to the future climate change.

Learning Journey to Changi Water Reclamation Plant

On Jun. 3, the Changi Water Reclamation Plant (WRP), one of the largest and most advanced water reclamation facilities in the world, will be welcoming free public visits.

It will take place from 9.30am to 1pm, and 2.30pm to 6pm.

Participants can learn about the influent pumping station at the heart of Singapore's Deep Tunnel Sewerage System, and how its treated effluent is utilised as feedstock to produce NEWater at the Changi NEWater Factory.

National Orchid Garden Tour

Happening on Jun. 15, from 9am to 10am, NParks will be holding a tour around the National Orchid Garden located in Singapore Botanic Gardens.

The display will feature products of the Gardens' orchid breeding programme initiated in 1928, with over 1000 species and 2000 hybrids of blooming orchids.

Check out Go Green SG 2024's full list of activities and their details here.

Top photos from Go Green SG.