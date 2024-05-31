Ukraine's President Zelensky to visit S'pore & attend Shangri-La Dialogue: Reuters

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, leader of a country battling an invasion by Russia, is expected to make an in-person appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The dialogue runs from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2024.

Citing six unnamed sources, who declined to be identified due to sensitivities, Reuters said that he will address delegates at the dialogue on Jun. 1.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore and Ukraine's presidential office did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.

Zelensky last addressed delegates at the dialogue in 2022, a few months after Russia's invasion, via videolink.

Russia has not sent delegates to the dialogue since 2022.

Today, Ukraine will grow stronger as a result of the support of our principled and consistent allies, as well as new security agreements. Today I am in Stockholm for the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit. Our top priorities are to ensure more air defense systems for Ukraine,… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 31, 2024

Zelensky is currently in Sweden for the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

Sweden, which chose to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) following Russia's invasion, has pledged material support to Ukraine's military as it faces an attack by Russia in the Kharkiv region.

Recently, U.S. President Joe Biden lifted the U.S. restriction against using its weapons for counter-fire purposes against Russian military forces within Russian borders, but only around Kharkiv.

Top image via Volodymyr Zelensky Twitter.