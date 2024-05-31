S'pore, M'sia, Australia, New Zealand & UK reaffirm commitment to 5 Power Defence Arrangements

Singapore Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and his counterparts from Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom (UK) Director General (Security Policy) Paul Wyatt reaffirmed their commitment to the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) on May 31, 2024 in Singapore.

"Significant progress" made at "successful" FPMM

Ng hosted Malaysia's Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Australia's Richard Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, New Zealand's Judith Collins, and UK's Paul Wyatt for the 12th FPDA Defence Ministers' Meeting (FDMM).

The five representatives pledged their support for the FPDA's efforts to enhance the operational value of its exercises.

At a joint press conference on the same day, Ng noted that the FPDA was established in 1971 and quipped that it is the "grandmother of multilateralism".

That said, he said the FPDA, now into its 53rd year, is "alive and well", "still remains relevant today" and is "more relevant for the future".

He added that the FDMM was successful and "significant progress" was made, and also took the opportunity to announce the launch of the FPDA website, where the public can learn more about the FPDA.

FPDA will be broadened

At the joint press conference, the respective representatives stressed the importance of the FPDA in enhancing regional cooperation, especially in the context of the current geopolitical climate.

Ng said inclusions, both conventional and "nonconventional" will be made to the FPDA exercises to keep the FPDA relevant to the changing environment.

This includes developing abilities in counterterrorism, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

FPDA 2024

The exercises will also be more complex, with Australia and New Zealand's contributing F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a P-8 Poseidon submarine hunter-tracker respectively for the first time.

The F-35 and P-8 Poseidon will be part of the Bersama Lima that will be held later in Singapore 2024.

Bersama Lima, "Five Together" in the Malay language, is an annual military exercise held by the five powers. It was last held in Malaysia in October 2023.

About the FPDA and FDMM

The FPDA was set up in 1971 to contribute to the external defence of Malaysia and Singapore.

It is the only multilateral defence arrangement in the region with an operational element in the Headquarters Area Defence System (HQIADS) and features high-end conventional war-fighting elements.

It is a defensive and transparent arrangement that is not targeted against any particular country.

The FDMM is held every three years, with Singapore and Malaysia taking turns to host dialogue between FDPA defence ministers.

Top image by Fiona Tan