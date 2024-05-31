Lorry crane topples at AMK worksite, Bangladeshi worker, 40, fractures ankle & suffers cuts to hand

A lorry crane, which was being used to lift a concrete bucket, toppled to its passenger side at a worksite in Ang Mo Kio at around 6pm on May 29.

As a result, the concrete bucket struck a 40-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker, causing him to sustain an ankle fracture and a cut to his hand.

Incident caught on camera

The scene of the incident was captured by an onlooker and uploaded to TikTok.

In the video, a worker could be seen being held down by a yellow concrete bucket.

When the concrete bucket was lifted, he immediately crawled to another area where another worker was standing.

After the concrete bucket was further lifted, two other workers ran towards the injured worker, presumably to check on his injuries.

MOM investigating

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the workplace incident occurred along Belgravia Drive.

The injured construction worker was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and is in stable condition.

According to the spokesperson, as a general safety measure, the ground surface on which a lorry crane is to be operated on has to be ascertained to be safe and that outriggers are extended and secured as required before the commencement of lifting operation.

The installation of a stability control system (SCS) can also help to detect the extension of each outrigger and automatically restrict the crane manoeuvres within a safe lifting zone, thereby helping to prevent a lorry crane from overturning.

The lorry crane involved in the incident was not installed with a stability control system, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also identified the developer of the project as Fairview Developments Pte Ltd and the occupier as Kimly Construction Private Limited.

"MOM is investigating and has instructed the occupier to cease all lifting operations involving lorry cranes at the worksite," said the spokesperson.

Top images via @yourdoctor118/TikTok