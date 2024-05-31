S'pore man, 29, reported missing in M'sia, family appealing for information

A 29-year-old Singaporean citizen has been reported missing in Malaysia after family and friends lost contact with him since Tuesday (May 28).

Mardave, who works as a computer analyst at an IT firm in Singapore, was last seen by his brother when leaving their Bukit Merah home at 2pm that day.

He said he was going to the office for work but was found to have entered Johor Bahru (JB) instead.

Police reports were made in both Singapore and Malaysia after he became uncontactable.

Crossed over to JB and went uncontactable

Mardave's last message was at around 4pm that day, to his fiancee.

When his brother tried texting him on WhatsApp, the messages were not delivered and calls to his phone did not go through.

According to a police report made by Mardave's brother, Mardave's passport could not be found at home.

The report also indicated that he was found to have left Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on May 28.

Believed to have gone into JB to sell cryptocurrency

Zhong, a friend of Mardave, told Mothership that based on his emails, he had booked a Grab from his house to the Queen Street bus terminal at Bugis.

The bus terminal provides a 24-hour bus service from Bugis to JB.

Zhong added that Mardave's office informed them that he did not show up for work that day.

Her friend group believed he might have headed into JB to sell cryptocurrency and raise money for the costs of an upcoming wedding and house, Zhong said.

She added that Mardave visited JB regularly, but would usually drive in just to pump petrol before returning to Singapore.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Family appealing for information

Mardave was last seen dressed in a black t-shirt, jeans and a black cap.

He also has a birthmark on his right eye.

Anyone who has information about Mardave's whereabouts can call his brother Marron at +65 9645 1198.

Top image from Zhong