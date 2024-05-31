Long queues for In-N-Out Burger at Upper Thomson

U.S. burger chain In-N-Out Burger is having a pop-up at Columbus Coffee along Upper Thomson Road for one day only today (May 31).

The pop-up will open from 10am till 4pm.

And it looks like Singaporeans really love their burgers.

A staff told Mothership that the burgers range from S$5 to S$11.

When Mothership visited at around 10am, hundreds of people were in line to get their hands on the burgers.

At around 10:30am, staff were seen informing people towards the end of the queue that they were "sold out".

A customer told Mothership that she had been queueing since 7:20am.

However, she understands that the first person in line apparently queued up since 3:30am.

The last time In-N-Out had a pop-up was in 2019.