Back

Long queues for In-N-Out Burger at Upper Thomson

Live for food.

Fasiha Nazren | May 31, 2024, 10:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

U.S. burger chain In-N-Out Burger is having a pop-up at Columbus Coffee along Upper Thomson Road for one day only today (May 31).

The pop-up will open from 10am till 4pm.

And it looks like Singaporeans really love their burgers.

A staff told Mothership that the burgers range from S$5 to S$11.

When Mothership visited at around 10am, hundreds of people were in line to get their hands on the burgers.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

At around 10:30am, staff were seen informing people towards the end of the queue that they were "sold out".

A customer told Mothership that she had been queueing since 7:20am.

However, she understands that the first person in line apparently queued up since 3:30am.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The last time In-N-Out had a pop-up was in 2019.

Old Chang Kee's 2nd half profits up 50% at S$5.3 million

$$$.

May 31, 2024, 01:49 PM

Lorry crane topples at AMK worksite, Bangladeshi worker, 40, fractures ankle & suffers cuts to hand

The lorry crane was not installed with a stability control system, said the Ministry of Manpower.

May 31, 2024, 01:32 PM

Free DIY flower headpiece & screenings of ‘Coco’ at ArtScience Museum in Jun. & Jul. 2024

Spending quality time without breaking the bank.

May 31, 2024, 12:28 PM

Actor Peter Yu, 56, now co-owns chicken rice stall at Yishun Industrial Park A

He owns a 25 per cent stake in it.

May 31, 2024, 11:51 AM

WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh to go on trial in Oct. 2024

The trial has been fixed for a total of 16 days.

May 31, 2024, 11:42 AM

Turkish Airlines flight attendant breaks back during turbulence

She was two months into the job.

May 31, 2024, 10:54 AM

S'pore man, 29, reported missing in M'sia, family appealing for information

He is believed to have gone into JB to sell cryptocurrency.

May 31, 2024, 10:18 AM

Student, 16, drinks at Ce La Vi, falls off MBS hotel room balcony, dies

Ce La Vi paid a composition fine.

May 31, 2024, 09:59 AM

Trump convicted on criminal charges by New York jury in hush money trial

Donald Trump is the first former US president to be convicted in a criminal trial.

May 31, 2024, 09:07 AM

Migrant worker, 46, fired over 'loan shark' harassment case, to leave S'pore by May 31

He can apply afresh for a work permit based on the prevailing criteria should he want to return to Singapore to work.

May 31, 2024, 01:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.