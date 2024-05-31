Back

Trump convicted on criminal charges by New York jury in hush money trial

Donald Trump is the first former US president to be convicted in a criminal trial.

Sulaiman Daud | May 31, 2024, 09:07 AM

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has been convicted in his New York hush money trial on May 31 (Singapore time).

Trump, 77, was found guilty of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a case of payment to an adult film star.

Covered up hush money to adult film star

The jury, made up of 12 New Yorkers, found Trump guilty after deliberating for two days following a trial that lasted six weeks.

The jurors agreed that Trump was guilty of falsifying business records in order to conceal a payment of US$130,000 (S$175,500) to adult film star Stormy Daniels, in return for her silence about an extramarital affair the two had.

This was intended to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, where Donald Trump ran for U.S. president and won, beating his Democratic party challenger Hillary Clinton.

May not go jail (yet)

Sentencing is set for July 11, 2024.

While a sentence of up to four years in jail is expected for each felony conviction, Trump may not be sent to jail, as the judge may decide to impose a sentence of probation.

This has no jail time, but Trump will be required to regularly report to New York City's probation department.

Trump is also almost certain to appeal the verdict, which will take time to process and will unlikely be resolved before the presidential election later this year.

Will still run for president

However, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that bars a convicted criminal from running for the presidency.

Trump is still expected to remain as the Republican party's candidate and run in the presidential election, scheduled for this November.

