1-hour all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Giant Tampines on Jun. 22 & 23

A durian lover's dream.

Fasiha Nazren | May 30, 2024, 04:44 PM

Events

Giant Tampines Hypermarket is having a durian buffet party on Jun. 22 and 23.

The buffet will last one hour per session.

There are two types of buffets:

Standard durian buffet

The standard durian buffet includes unlimited black pearl, red prawn, and other durian varieties.

Here's how much it costs:

  • Early bird (tickets available till Jun. 9): S$38

  • Normal: S$48

Premium durian buffet

The premium durian buffet includes unlimited mao shan wang, black gold, and other durian varieties.

Here's how much it costs:

  • Early bird (tickets available till Jun. 9): S$68

  • Normal: S$78

Both buffet options include free bottled water.

One can sign up for the buffet here.

Top image from Giant Singapore's Facebook page and Google Maps.

