1-hour all-you-can-eat durian buffet at Giant Tampines on Jun. 22 & 23

Giant Tampines Hypermarket is having a durian buffet party on Jun. 22 and 23.
The buffet will last one hour per session.
There are two types of buffets:
Standard durian buffet
The standard durian buffet includes unlimited black pearl, red prawn, and other durian varieties.
Here's how much it costs:
- Early bird (tickets available till Jun. 9): S$38
- Normal: S$48
Premium durian buffet
The premium durian buffet includes unlimited mao shan wang, black gold, and other durian varieties.
Here's how much it costs:
- Early bird (tickets available till Jun. 9): S$68
- Normal: S$78
Both buffet options include free bottled water.
One can sign up for the buffet here.
Top image from Giant Singapore's Facebook page and Google Maps.
