Bidadari estate wins prestigious building project prize, 1st win for S'pore

Niiiice.

Ilyda Chua | May 31, 2024, 12:00 AM

The Bidadari Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate has won a prestigious international award for building projects: the 2024 FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence.

HDB won a World Gold award in the Master Plan category, the first time a Singapore developer has done so, said HDB in a May 31 press release.

FIABCI, also known as the International Real Estate Federation, says on its website that the award recognises outstanding building projects worldwide, as determined by an international panel of judges.

Architecture and design

The Bidadari estate was recognised for its excellence in architecture and innovative design, its community-centric benefit, and its contributions to the urban landscape.

On track to be completed next year, the estate houses 12 Build-to-Order developments with 8,872 flats.

At its heart, the under-construction Bidadari Park features a lake, heritage walk, experiential trails, and a play area for children.

It was inspired by the fictional Hundred Acre Woods from Winnie-the-Pooh, HDB said previously.

Other features of the estate include the 1.6-kilometre Bidadari Greenway, which links residents to the park, and a hillock that considers the estate's location as a stopover site for migratory birds.

The estate will also have an extensive cycling and pedestrian network, in addition to its public transport connectivity.

Chong Fook Loong, chief town planner of HDB, said that the agency is "honoured" to receive the award.

"As the master planner and developer of Singapore’s public housing estates, HDB is constantly on the lookout for innovative planning concepts to create a quality living environment for residents," he said.

"It is a testimony to the outstanding master planning recognised by the global community for its beautifully well-conceived design taking into consideration nature and the environment."

HDB highlighted in its release that its efforts in Bidadari were "done in collaboration" with other government agencies, such as the National Parks Board (NParks), PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, and the National Heritage Board (NHB).

It also pointed out that with the completion of Woodleigh district and the delivery of more flats over the next year, HDB was "on track" with its plans for Bidadari.

Top image from HDB

