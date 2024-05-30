Ex-US presidential candidate Nikki Haley writes 'finish them!' on artillery shell in Israel

United States' (U.S.) politician Nikki Haley inscribed a message on an artillery shell in Israel on May 28, 2024, as seen in Danny Danon's post on X, formerly Twitter, on May 29.

The former Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN) wrote in capital letters "finish them! America [heart shape] Israel, always" and signed off the message with her name.

Danon, also a former UN ambassador, is an Israeli politician who accompanied Haley in Israel, where she visited the Nova music festival site and Kibbutz Nir Oz, where Hamas sprung a deadly attack against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and met with survivors from the attack.

Not the first time

Haley's "finish them" message is not new.

In a Fox News interview on Oct. 7, after Hamas launched its attack, Haley reportedly called on Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu to "finish them", referring to Hamas.

"Finish them. Hamas did this, you know Iran is behind it, finish them," she said. "They should have hell to pay for what they’ve just done."

She reiterated that message more recently in an interview with an Israeli newspaper, Israel Hayom, that was published on May 28.

The Washington Post quoted her saying, "We know as long as Hamas exists, it can happen again, and that's why I’ve said from the very beginning, you need to finish them — once and for all."

"Israel, they're the good guys"

Haley added in the Israel Hayom interview that Israel had "done nothing wrong" in its invasion and bombardment of Gaza since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and said the U.S. should continue to support Israel unconditionally.

"Israel, they're the good guys," she said as quoted by the New York Times.

"And you know what I want Israelis to know? You’re doing the right thing. Don’t let anybody make you feel wrong."

Amid criticism, Haley defends Israel

Amnesty International USA saying on X on May 29, "Conflict is no place for stunts. Conflict has rules. Civilians must be protected."

Human Rights Watch's former executive director, Kenneth Roth, wrote on X on May 28, "Why not just sign I favour Israeli war crimes".

A longstanding Israel supporter, Haley defended Israel once more on X on May 29, "Israel must do whatever is necessary to protect her people from evil."

"Americans must remember that when Iran and Hamas chant 'Death to Israel' they also promise 'Death to America'. Israel is fighting America’s enemies," she added.

Israeli air strike on encampment kills 45

Haley's message on the artillery shell came one day after Rafah in southern Gaza was attacked by an Israeli air strike that killed 45 people and injured several others, according to the BBC.

Rafah is currently holding hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians, many of whom have fled there from northern Gaza when Israel commenced its ground offensive after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

The strike hit a group of tents in the neighbourhood of Tal al-Sultan, setting the encampment near a United Nations (UN) facility ablaze and claiming the lives of the occupants.

Netanyahu said the strike was a "tragic mishap" and added that an investigation is ongoing.

The incident drew worldwide condemnation, especially since the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a ruling that called on Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah just two days before the air strike.

However, Israel rejected the ruling and said its offensive is in accordance with international law.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, has vowed to continue the war until "every goal" has been achieved.

Around 36,171 dead since Oct. 7

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out seven months ago, around 36,171 individuals have died, with another 81,420, according to Gaza's Health Ministry figures on May 29.

The ministry is run by Hamas, but also answers to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, Reuters reported.

Reuters further reported that the Palestinian Authority still pays the salaries of those hired in public departments, such as the Health Ministry, before Hamas took over in 2007.

Food is also running out in Gaza, with not enough aid reaching the starving population.

Top image from Danny Danon/X, formerly Twitter