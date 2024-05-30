Back

PM Wong to schedule 'early visit' to Kuala Lumpur, M'sia

He will be making an early trip to Kuala Lumpur a part of his introductory visits to Asean countries.

Keyla Supharta | May 30, 2024, 11:33 AM

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is slated to make an early trip to Kuala Lumpur as a part of a series of introductory visits to neighbouring Asean countries.

This trip will take place before the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat later this year.

PM Wong was sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister two weeks ago, on May 15.

Met with Malaysian Foreign Minister

In a Facebook post dated May 28, PM Wong announced that he would be making an introductory visit to Malaysia soon, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The news came following PM Wong's meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan during the latter's official visit to Singapore.

During the meeting, both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to grow a mutually beneficial bilateral partnership.

"We have met on several occasions in the past. But this is his first visit to Singapore as Foreign Minister, and my first time receiving him in my new capacity as PM," said PM Wong.

To schedule introductory visit

PM Wong will schedule the introductory visit in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the annual Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat.

The last Leaders' Retreat was held in Singapore from Oct. 29 to 30 last year, when then-PM Lee met with Anwar.

"Malaysia is our closest neighbour. We have a shared history, as well as common interest," PM Wong said.

"Malaysia will also be the Chair of Asean in 2025, and we look forward to working closely together to advance the agenda for regional cooperation."

