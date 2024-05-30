Thailand approves longer stays for tourists, students & remote workers to boost tourism

Thailand's foreign ministry approved a slew of changes under a new scheme targeted at attracting more tourists.

Announced on May 28, the changes include extended visa stay periods for tourists, students, and remote workers; and made more countries eligible for visa-free entry.

They will kick in on Jun. 1.

The shift comes on the back of the country's heavy dependence on tourism, said government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke according to the Bangkok Post.

A separate report noted that Thailand fell 10 places in the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) index to 47th place.

In comparison, Singapore ranked 13th, Indonesia 22th, and Malaysia 35th.

Changes for students, remote workers

Visitors who want to work while also visiting tourist destinations will be able to get five-year visas, valid for stays up to 180 days.

These visas will also be extendable for another 180 days.

Previously, travellers under this visa were entitled only to two stays of 30 days each.

"This measure targets digital nomads, remote workers and freelancers...as well as those who want to learn Muay Thai and Thai cuisine. They can both learn and tour places," Chai said.

He dubbed it the "Destination Thailand Visa".

Meanwhile, foreign students pursuing higher education will be allowed to stay for a year after completing their course of study.

Previously, they had to leave the country immediately.

This new measure will allow students to potentially find work in the country, Chai said.

Visa-free and visa-on-arrival

The foreign ministry also will expand the number of countries eligible for visa-free entry from 57 to 93.

New countries added to the list include Albania, Laos, China, India, Cambodia, and Uzbekistan.

Stay periods for tourists under the visa-free arrival scheme were also increased to 60 days from the current 30.

At the same time, more countries were approved for visa-on-arrival: 31 countries as compared to the previous 19.

These, too, will have a stay limit of 60 days, reported Reuters.

Top image from Michael Starkie/Unsplash