Driver who tried to ram through traffic in Marsiling was wanted man, tested positive for drugs after arrest

He will be charged for rash conduct, as well as possession of offensive and scheduled weapons.

Nigel Chua | May 29, 2024, 08:28 PM

Police have arrested the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer after he tried to ram his way out of traffic on May 28.

The driver, 36, was found to be wanted by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) for multiple offences.

A baton, a knuckle duster, a pocket knife, a bank card, seven cash cards, substances believed to be controlled drugs, and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle.

Photo via SPF.

Photo via SPF.

Police said in a statement on May 29 that he will be charged on Thursday (May 30) with several offences, including rash conduct with respect to machinery under his possession, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a scheduled weapon.

"Cloned" car

The car involved in the ramming incident was apparently a "cloned" car which used a licence plate that had been duplicated from another vehicle.

This resulted in the owner of the original plate being implicated in police investigations for offences such as driving away from petrol stations without paying.

The police said they will seek to keep the man in custody so more offences can be investigated.

The offences include driving without a valid licence, driving without valid insurance, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a vehicle licence, exhibiting a forged licence, and fraudulent possession of property.

The police are also investigating the offence of carrying a truncheon in a public place.

Man tested positive for controlled drugs

The man could face further charges, as CNB's preliminary investigations showed that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.

The police said:

"The police have zero tolerance for such brazen and reckless acts which could have potentially caused harm to members of the public, road users as well as police officers. We will not hesitate to take stern action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to carry an offensive weapon in a public place or possess any scheduled weapon."

Top photo via Singapore Road Accident on Facebook and via SPF

