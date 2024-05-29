Back

Model P5-6 composition from 2008 describing murder & suicide draws concern, publisher apologises for 'any distress'

The publisher said it no longer sold the book, since over 10 years ago.

Hannah Martens | May 29, 2024, 04:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Warning: This story contains descriptions of violence and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

A passage from an English model composition book with details of a murder and suicide has been circulating on Facebook.

In a post on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore, a user shared a picture of a sample composition found in a model composition book for primary five to six students.

The user found the composition "appalling", and said the "publisher needs to be checked as it's clear that he/she may have some loose wirings in the head".

Others in the comment section of the post also expressed their concern about the descriptions in the composition.

The composition was from Model Compositions 5/6 by Alice Mendoza, published by Dolphin Publications in 2008.

The publisher has apologised and said that it has no longer been selling the book for over a decade now, and that its current publications undergo a "rigorous review process" to ensure they are age-appropriate.

Very detailed

In the sample composition, the author wrote about two children who witnessed their neighbour murdering his wife.

The composition describes the two children watching the neighbour chase the wife around a room with a knife, while the wife threw plates and cups at him. The composition then describes the wife being stabbed.

The author goes on to write that after the children called the police, they were watching the police about to arrest the neighbour when the neighbour "struggled" and proceeded to commit suicide.

Photo via Complaint Singapore/Facebook

Out of print for over a decade

In response to Mothership, Dolphin Publications editor Daniel Fong shared that they are aware of the recent Facebook post discussion regarding the composition.

The model composition book was published in 2008.

Fong sincerely apologised "if the graphic content caused any distress" and said that they take all concerns about the content of their publications seriously. He added:

"It's important to clarify that Model Compositions 5/6 has been out of print and no longer available for purchase via any of our official channels for over a decade."

Fong added that Dolphin Publications understands the importance of age-appropriate content, and its current publications undergo a rigorous review process to ensure that those standards are met.

"We are also committed to addressing reader concerns and are always looking for ways to improve our materials."

Top photos via Complaint Singapore/Facebook & Unseen Studio on Unsplash

Myna in S'pore spotted cooling off in front of air-con compressor on scorching day

A myna's cool solution on a hot day.

May 29, 2024, 06:09 PM

2nd worker, M'sian, 24, dies in ICU following Choa Chu Kang Waterworks work place mishap

The third worker is out of ICU.

May 29, 2024, 05:58 PM

Chinese man in M'sia adopts & raises 3 Malay boys like his own sons by himself

:')

May 29, 2024, 05:21 PM

SQ321's 54.3m drop in 4.6 seconds likely caused passengers' injuries: Investigation

Passengers that didn't have their seatbelt on were airborne for the duration.

May 29, 2024, 04:24 PM

Man screams at SBS Transit bus captain, another man steps in to tell him to calm down

The passenger claimed the bus driver owed him an apology.

May 29, 2024, 04:09 PM

Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to be indicted on royal defamation charge

Prosecutors ordered Thaksin to appear before the court on Jun. 18, 2024. 

May 29, 2024, 03:56 PM

Man, 40, fined S$5,000 for setting off 25 fireworks in front of Yishun HDB block

He wanted to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa.

May 29, 2024, 03:49 PM

Road closures near Shangri-La & National Gallery for Shangri-La Dialogue from May 31-Jun. 2

There will also be traffic delays and restricted parking around the area.

May 29, 2024, 03:49 PM

Car & motorcycle collide in Jurong West: Driver, 66, rider & pillion, both 36, taken to hospital

The car was turning right.

May 29, 2024, 03:45 PM

S'pore doctor suspended after misdiagnosis causes teenage patient to lose testicle

Ouch.

May 29, 2024, 02:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.