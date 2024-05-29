S'pore govt contributing S$67,500 to support Papua New Guinea's landslide relief & recovery efforts

The Singapore government will contribute S$67,500 (US$50,000) through the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) to support relief and recovery efforts in Papua New Guinea.

Additionally, SRC is committing S$50,000 to support ongoing emergency relief operations in Papua New Guinea.

Enga province in the northern region of Papua New Guinea experienced a massive landslide in the wee hours on May 24, 2024, killing over 670 people and burying 2,000 others alive.

Raising funds

SRC announced on May 29 that it also raising funds for recovery efforts in Papua New Guinea.

Its chief executive officer and secretary general Benjamin William called on the public, "We hope the people of Singapore will stand in unity with us to support communities in need."

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the government's contribution will supplement SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 and serve as seed money for the public fundraising appeal by the SRC.

Emergency relief operations ongoing

The S$50,000 from SRC will go to the Papua New Guinea Red Cross (PNGRCS), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), who are currently conducting emergency relief operations to those affected by the disaster.

The PNGRCS and the IFRC are currently actively providing support by coordinating efforts with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force who are leading the search and rescue operations.

The contribution will be used to meet the urgent needs of those affected, such as food, emergency shelter, trauma care, non-food essentials, and water, sanitation, and hygiene supplies.

Ongoing operations faced with challenges

Immediate assistance is being provided to the around 1,200 people who have been displaced. This includes establishing an evacuation area, distributing relief items such as blankets, solar torches, and jerrycans.

Trained volunteers in areas such as Mental Health and Psychosocial Support are on standby.

However, SRC said relief efforts are extremely challenging due to the remote area and the ongoing instability of the land caused by the heavy rain.

Part of Enga province’s main highway has also been buried by debris, hindering access to the affected communities, and there are other obstacles, such as patchy reception, lack of electricity at the site and tribal warfare.

SRC said: "With more rainfall forecasted in the coming days, the fatality count is expected to rise as excavations continue."

MFA said Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan wrote to his counterpart in Papua New Guinea, Justin Tkatchenko, on May 29 to express his condolences on the landslides.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of lives and destruction caused by the landslides in Enga province. On behalf of the Singapore government, I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those affected."

"The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 through the Singapore Red Cross to support Papua New Guinea in its relief and recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with the people of Papua New Guinea during this difficult time."

About the landslide

Triggered by heavy rains, the landslide struck Tulpar community in Enga province's Yambali village at 3am on May 24.

Families were still sleeping when the landslide hit and buried them alive.

An estimated 1,427 households were affected and nearly 7,000 people have been told to evacuate as the area remains unstable, with smaller landslides occurring regularly and endangering rescue workers, CNN reported.

The area has remained unstable, with smaller landslides occurring regularly and endangering rescue workers, Sandis Tsaka told CNN.

“We’re getting huge rocks and debris that keep falling down and land further beyond the original landslide area are being impacted,” Tsaka said. He added the government had ordered nearly 7,000 people to evacuate.

