China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun calls on Ng Eng Hen on 1st day of official visit to S'pore

China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun called on Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at the Ministry of Defence at Gombak Camp on May 30.

Dialogues

Dong, who is an admiral in People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and was previously Chief of Navy, in conducting a introductory visit to Singapore.

This includes attending the 21st IISS Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD) from May 31 to Jun. 2.

Dong was received by Ng at the Ministry of Defence, and subsequently inspected a guard of honour.

Dong and Ng then co-chaired the third Singapore-China Defence Ministers' Dialogue, an initiative under the enhanced Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation that was signed in 2019.

Both ministers reaffirmed the positive momentum in bilateral defence relations, exemplified by regular high-level exchanges, military-to-military interactions, and academic exchanges.

They also expressed support for the military exercises conducted between the two nations, which allowed both sides to strengthen professional and people-to-people ties, and enhanced mutual trust and understanding.

Dong and Ng also exchanged views on global and regional issues.

Dong is the third Minister of National Defense in as many years to be received at the Ministry of Defence.

Both of his predecessors Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were similarly received by Ng when they visited to attend SLD.

Dong will also meet Singapore's prime minister Lawrence Wong, and senior minister Teo Chee Hean, as well as visiting Changi Naval Base.

Master PLAN

Dong was appointed China's defence minister in December 2023, after the post had been left vacant for a number of months after the removal of Dong's predecessor Li Shangfu.

Dong is the first PLAN admiral to be made defence minister, highlighting the increasing role of the navy in China's military planning.

It is also especially timely as Dong is to deliver a speech at the SLD, expected to included security issues in the South China Sea, where tensions have been high, especially in relation to ongoing disagreements with the Philippines.

Dong will also meet with the United States' Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in their first face-to-face meeting, although the pair have spoken via video call in April 2024.

This will be the first formal meeting between the defence heads of both superpowers since 2022.

Schism

The relationship chilled rapidly after then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China considers a rogue province.

It has since thawed somewhat as the presidents of both countries, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, met on the side-lines of the 2023 APEC meeting in San Francisco.

But the underlying tensions remain, as the U.S. continues to pursue the limiting of access to certain items such as cutting edge computer chips.

Meanwhile China continues to apply pressure on Taiwan, recently holding military exercises just off the island's coast after the inauguration of William Lai Ching Te, who China considers a schismatic pro-Taiwan independence politician.

Previous SLDs have been arenas for both sides to air their grievances with each other's conduct, and this year appears to be no different, with Austin due to speak on Jun. 1 and Dong on Jun. 2.

Also present at the 2024 SLD will be President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, who may present the Philippine's side of the South China Sea conflict.

Indonesian President-Elect Prabowo Subianto will also be in attendance, in what will be his last appearance at the SLD as his country's Defence Minister.

