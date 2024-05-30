S'porean TikTok trend goes viral among K-pop idols

If you've been scrolling through TikTok lately, you might have encountered this viral trend.

The trend was started by a fellow Singaporean, user @ummmyuhasdf on TikTok.

And it seems like K-pop idols have hopped onto this trend.

Popular K-pop idols, such as IU, SHINee's Minho and NCT Wish's Riku have posted their renditions on TikTok.

IU

SHINee's Minho

NCT Wish's Riku

Majulah Singapura

Singaporean fans are all abuzz about how their favourite idols have hopped onto the local trend.

Top images via @official_nct, @shinee_official and @_iuofficial.