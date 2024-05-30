Back

S'porean TikTok trend goes viral among K-pop idols

Singaporean pride.

Yeo Gi-Anne | May 30, 2024, 10:34 AM

If you've been scrolling through TikTok lately, you might have encountered this viral trend.

@ummmyuhasdfSend this useful tip to a friend!♬ original sound - Ummmyuh

The trend was started by a fellow Singaporean, user @ummmyuhasdf on TikTok.

And it seems like K-pop idols have hopped onto this trend.

Popular K-pop idols, such as IU, SHINee's Minho and NCT Wish's Riku have posted their renditions on TikTok.

IU

@_iuofficial 유애나 보고싶다고 말하는데 딱 10초 걸렸어 #아이유 #IU #IU_WORLD_TOUR #HEREH #유애나 #UAENA ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - 아이유(IU)

SHINee's Minho

@shinee_official I miss u🫶. (Only took 10sec to tell you 😉) #MINHO #민호 #SHINee #샤이니 #SHORTee ♬ original sound - Ummmyuh

NCT Wish's Riku

@official_nct you find out that… #RIKU #리쿠 #リク #NCTWISH ♬ original sound - Ummmyuh

Majulah Singapura

Singaporean fans are all abuzz about how their favourite idols have hopped onto the local trend.

Image via @shinee_official TikTok comments.

Top images via @official_nct, @shinee_official and @_iuofficial.

